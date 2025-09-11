Monument-based software company lands $489 million federal contract

A Monument-based software company has secured a $489 million federal contract from the U.S. General Services Administration for national defense.

Tech7, launched in 2015, will assist the departments of Defense, Commerce and Homeland Security implement new technologies. The company announced the grant with a press release in August.

The federal government is famously slow at adopting and implementing new technology. A 2025 report from the Government Accountability Office faulted software overhauls for years-long delays.

Tech7 CEO Dave Hutchison said in his experience as a government contractor, the development cycle often lasted 5-7 years. By the time the software was ready, it was already outdated. He said his company would be able to reduce that time to a year or less.

The first project under the new contract is to acquire software to help the Space Force — the newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces — track objects in earth’s orbit.

Under the contract, Tech7 will use AI and machine learning tools to evaluate government needs, examine existing software, then test and tailor those products for the government’s needs.

It will then recommend better uses for existing government software, or new technology from the private sector, and help the departments implement them.

“We’re reaching out to commercially-available capabilities that already exist and bringing it into the government ecosystem,” Hutchison said. “Instead of building it from scratch.”

About 50 people currently work at Tech7. Hutchison said the new contract will significantly increase staffing needs — potentially 25 new hires within the next year. He added this new grant from the GSA is the largest contract in the company’s history.