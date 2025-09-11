Our Spacious Skies survey gives residents in El Paso and Teller counties a chance to share hopes for the future

The survey includes questions about positives and negatives of living in the region, particularly surrounding housing, transportation, and outdoor recreation. It also covers how communities in the region should deal with expected population growth in the coming years.

The goal of the survey is to give residents an opportunity to share what they hope for in the future and answer questions like: “What’s working and what’s not about the region today? What would make you still want to be here ten years from now? As we grow, what needs to be preserved, improved, or made better?”

The non-profit, Our Spacious Skies, developed the survey. The organization is a partnership between the Pikes Peak Community Foundation and a committee of community leaders, including Colorado Springs’ former Mayor John Suthers.

Also serving on the steering committee are Joe Aldaz, current President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council, Gail Colvin, Chief of Staff at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and Pastor Ben Anderson with Solid Rock Christian Center, among many others.

The non-profit aims to use scientific data collection and create data-driven tools that community leaders can use to guide future decision-making and planning. There are plans for regular updates to record changing public interests and concerns.

Results are expected to be released later this fall. The survey closes Monday, Sept. 15.