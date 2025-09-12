20 year contract secured for Lake Pueblo’s North Shore Marina

After years of uncertainty around the future of Lake Pueblo's North Shore Marina, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has inked a new agreement with the O’Neil Group to operate the facility. The O’Neil group is a private investment firm based in Colorado Springs and also the most recent contractor to run the marina.

"This contract ensures services at the North Shore Marina continue in support of park guests and their recreational opportunities, " Lake Pueblo State Park Manager Becky Buist said. “It also reflects CPW's commitment that amenities at Lake Pueblo State Park are managed responsibly with the public's best interest in mind."

In early 2025, CPW planned to close the marina when O'Neil's existing arrangement ended, after it was determined that repairs to the aging structure would be too cost-prohibitive. The dock at the site was slated to be closed by April 1 and be demolished by July 1.

Then, in March, the O’Neil Group and CPW reached an agreement to extend the contract and keep the marina open through the 2025 spring and summer boating season. That contract was slated to end on Oct. 31, and the CPW started accepting bids for private companies to operate the dock.

On Thursday, CPW announced O’Neil Group won the bid to operate the state park’s motorized boat dock until 2045.

The O’Neil Group said in a CPW press release that it’s in the final stages of upgrading the North Shore Marina infrastructure to include 715 slips for vessels up to 65 feet long. Some of the services the marina can provide include on-lake towing services, mechanical assistance, food and fuel.

“The new general store will encompass a restaurant amenity, laundry facility, increased fuel capacity and additional pump out stations,” said Kevin O’Neil of the O’Neil Group. “We look forward to serving Pueblo and the community at large for many years to come.”

With nearly 3 million visitors last year, Lake Pueblo State Park is one of Colorado’s busiest state parks. It has two marinas, the north shore facility and another on the south shore.