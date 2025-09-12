Mental health resources for those affected by Evergreen school shooting

School shootings are mass trauma events that can leave entire communities shaken. Experts say talking about how you’re feeling, taking a break from reading the news, and establishing a routine can help with recovering from trauma.

In the aftermath of the Evergreen High School shooting, here are some in-person and virtual resources available to students, educators, and all other community members who may need mental health support during this time.

Resilience1220

Resilience1220 provides confidential counseling services to young people living in the mountain communities of Evergreen, Conifer, Bailey, Clear Creek, Gilpin, and Park counties.

A full schedule can be found here. A licensed and trained therapist will be present at all sessions. No registration is required. Or, community members can fill out an intake form and get connected with a counselor. All services are free to youth ages 12 to 20.

Resilience1220 was founded by counselors and mountain community members after multiple teen suicides that happened in that area in 2019.

The Jefferson Center for Mental Health

The Jefferson Center offers mental health support at multiple locations in Colorado. There is a 24/7 walk-in crisis center available to all who need it at 4643 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge, Colo.

The Center is also working with the Jeffco School District to provide on-site crisis clinicians wherever they're needed for the community.

Past counseling sites have included Conifer Library, Columbine Library, and Clear Creek Middle/High School.

The Rebels Project

The Rebels Project offers peer-to-peer support for those who have experienced mass trauma events. The organization was created in 2012 by a group of Columbine shooting survivors who wanted to provide support for survivors after the Aurora movie theater shooting.

Heather Martin is one of the co-founders and a Columbine shooting survivor. In an interview with CPR, she said that, “I think survivors are really hard on themselves about deserving or feeling like they should be traumatized or to what extent, and trauma is not a competition. It's not about who suffered more or who struggled more or who saw more. Everyone's story is individual and it matters.”

You can request access to the Rebel Project’s private online support group, which has around 2000 people who have experienced mass trauma events, such as school shootings.

I Matter Colorado

I Matter Colorado provides up to six free counseling sessions for youth in Colorado. The service was created to help youth during the COVID-19 pandemic and was made permanent in 2024.

I Matter Colorado is available for youth aged 18 or younger, or 21 and younger if they are receiving special education services.

Michigan Institute for Firearm Prevention

The Michigan Institute for Firearm Prevention offers multiple online resources for those affected by school shootings.

There are digital guides available for educators on how to go back to school after a shooting and for adults on talking to traumatized children.