Things to do in Colorado this weekend

This weekend, explore new stage productions across the state, plus a variety of cultural festivals, film festivals and end-of-summer music festivals.
Friday, Sept. 12
- “Me Alquilo para Soñar” in Grand Junction — A narrative musical performance taking listeners on a journey to Cuba, Venezuela, Spain and Mexico. The performance is inspired by Gabriel García Márquez's short story of the same name, along with the poetry of Pablo Neruda. On stage at the Moss Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for children.
- New exhibitions at the MCA Denver — An opening celebration for the fall exhibitions, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $32.37-$69.49.
- LA Philharmonic Trio in Colorado Springs — The ensemble, featuring principal players from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, brings a rare and electrifying chamber performance to the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students, $44 for general admission.
- History Alive! Colorado West Chautauqua in Grand Junction — A series of living history portrayals by nationally acclaimed professional Chautauqua scholars. This year’s lineup features Nikola Tesla, Hedy Lamarr, Charles Darwin and Marie Curie. Sept. 12-13 at the Grand Valley Event Center and Mesa County Public Libraries.
- “Synesthesia” in Denver — An immersive theater experience portraying bipolar disorder through breakdancers, singers, acrobats and contemporary dancers. Performances take place Sept. 12 and 14 at Ballyhoo. Tickets start at $28.52.
- “The Thin Place" in Denver — Opening night of a ghostly new Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company production. The show is on stage at The Savoy in Denver from Sept. 12-28 and at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder from Oct. 3-26. Tickets start at $16.75.
Saturday, Sept. 13
- Indieverse in Denver — A day of music at Levitt Pavilion, featuring Pink Fuzz, Dead Pioneers, Bartees Strange, Dehd and Ok Go. Tickets range $45-$65.
- Sunnyside Music Festival in Denver — A free, community event with live music, an artisan market, kids play area and more at Chaffee Park from noon to 7:30 p.m.
- Highlands Oktoberfest in Denver — A day of beer, food, vendors, performances and family-friendly activities on 32nd Street between Julian and Perry. Festivities take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Hi Points Festival in Denver — A full-day, multi-venue celebration of music, culture and community along the Welton Street corridor. Festivities take place from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. throughout the Five Points neighborhood.
- History Alive! Colorado West Chautauqua in Grand Junction — A series of living history portrayals by nationally acclaimed professional Chautauqua scholars. This year’s lineup features Nikola Tesla, Hedy Lamarr, Charles Darwin and Marie Curie. Sept. 12-13 at the Grand Valley Event Center and Mesa County Public Libraries.
- Colorado Wine Walk in Denver — A wine-tasting extravaganza from 7 to 10 p.m. at Dairy Block, with VIP access at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $55.
Sunday, Sept. 14
- “Me Alquilo para Soñar” in Colorado Springs — A narrative musical performance taking listeners on a journey to Cuba, Venezuela, Spain and Mexico. The performance is inspired by Gabriel García Márquez's short story of the same name, along with the poetry of Pablo Neruda. On stage at the First United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for children.
- Denver Zine Fest — A zine festival at the Denver Public Library’s Central Library, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Youth on Record’s Block Party & Youth Music Festival in Denver — A free event featuring performances by 20+ young artists and family-friendly activities at Youth on Record from 1 to 6 p.m.
- Taste of Ethiopia Festival in Denver — A free day of cultural celebration and community at the City Park Bandshell from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Fiestas Patrias in Colorado Springs — A free family fiesta and Hispanic culture celebration at the Colorado Springs Flea Market from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- “Synesthesia” in Denver — An immersive theater experience portraying bipolar disorder through breakdancers, singers, acrobats and contemporary dancers. Performances take place Sept. 12 and 14 at Ballyhoo. Tickets start at $28.52.
- Cherry Creek Trail Wall Fest in Denver — A public art event that aims to transform a portion of the Cherry Creek trail, between 1st and 6th avenues, into a vibrant outdoor gallery. Live painting takes place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- “Hindemith & Brahms” in Boulder — Renowned pianist Jonathan Biss joins the Boulder Philharmonic Orchestra for Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 2, plus Carlos Simon's “The Block,” a vibrant, jazz-infused portrait of Harlem, and Hindemith’s powerful “Mathis der Maler” Symphony. Music begins at 4 p.m. at the Macky Auditorium. Tickets start at $10 for students and children and $29 for general admission.
- “Fur-Ever Pet Fest” in Denver — A day for people to celebrate pets, past and present, including crafts, food, dog boutiques, a pet blessing and pet loss grief support. The free, pet-friendly event takes place from 9 a.m. until noon.
All weekend
- Denver Silent Film Festival — Silent-era masterpieces and newly restored discoveries, presented on the big screen with live musical performances. Screenings run Sept. 12-14 at the Sie FilmCenter.
- Spirit of Japan in Denver — A specialty Japanese food and sake festival in Sakura Square, Sept. 12-14. Tickets start at $49.87.
- Wild Wonderful Weekend in Loveland — A three-day event highlighting wildlife discovery, fall festivities, and farm-to-table experiences for the community. View a full schedule of events here.
Ongoing events
- “The Princess and the Goblins” in Aurora — A play based on the beloved fairy tale by George MacDonald, following a young princess who goes on a journey and comes face to face with the mysterious Goblins. On stage Sept. 12–20 at The People’s Building. Tickets start at $18.82.
- Ravishing Radiance Film Series in Denver — Radiance Films specializes in classic, cult and arthouse films. Explore select Radiance titles at Denver’s Sie FilmCenter throughout September. Tickets range from $12 - $15 for general admission, with discounts available to Denver Film members.
- “The Thin Place" in Denver — Opening night of a ghostly new Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company production. The show is on stage at The Savoy in Denver from Sept. 12-28 and at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder from Oct. 3-26. Tickets start at $16.75.
- Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music Festival in Denver — The festival features live music, author talks, theater performances, culinary events and more. Events take place at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center through Oct. 12. View the full schedule of events and ticket details.
- Sweet & Lucky: Echo in Denver — A new, immersive theater performance that takes participants through a warehouse of memories, where vignettes of a couple’s life materialize out of thin air. The performance is at the DCPA Off-Center through Oct. 5. Tickets start at $25.
- Bright Nights at the Historic Four Mile Park in Denver. An evening lantern festival featuring whimsical flora and fauna, a surreal Chinese Dreamland and an interactive zone full of surprises. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 to 11 p.m. until Oct. 5. Tickets start at $15.
- Aspen Film Festival — A mix of titles that recently premiered at Cannes, Sundance, Telluride, Toronto, and Venice film festivals. Sept. 16-21 at the Aspen Film Isis Theatre.
- Haunted Manitou Ghost Tour & Historic Walk — Take a terrifying tour of Downtown Manitou Springs, Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. through the end of October. Tickets are $25.
- Hardrock Summit in Denver — A show for the minerals, fossils, gemstones and jewelry, with over 150 exhibitors, at the Westin Westminster. The indoor show runs Sept. 4-7 and the outdoor show runs Sept. 4-12.
- “Annie Get Your Gun” in Evergreen — In this Irving Berlin Tony Award-nominated musical, take a trip back to America’s Wild West as Buffalo Bill showcases his newest sharpshooter, Annie Oakley. On stage select nights, Sept. 5-28. Tickets start at $20.
- Beulah Fine Arts Exhibition — Exhibition is on view through Sept. 14.
- 13th Floor Haunted House in Denver — Three haunted attractions are back for the fall: Legend of the 13th Floor, Twilight of the Damned, and The Blood Shed. Other activities include escape games, axe-throwing and secret bars. Tickets start at $19.99. Open select nights through Nov. 9.
- Shadows Gather photo exhibition in Boulder — “The Archives: 2019–Now” showcases over 2,000 original Fuji Instax photographs, taken by Shadows Gather, a photography project on Colorado’s queer, punk and underground culture. Many of the photos will be shown for the first time. The exhibition is on view at East Window Gallery in Boulder through Oct. 31.
- “Working with My Hands” in Lakewood — A solo exhibition of works by artist Moeh Haywood. Haywood's works are described as bold, distinctive, and dynamic, often including anthropomorphic animal characters and naturalistic elements reminiscent of Japanese artwork. Exhibition on view at Alto Gallery through Sept. 27.
- “Your Memories are Not Invited” in Denver — A dual exhibition from artists Vincent Cheap and Jason Cope featuring found object art, assemblage art, acrylic painting and mixed media. The exhibition is on view at Bitfactory Gallery through Sept. 13.
- New American Arts Festival in Aurora — A variety of performances, discussions, and community events, Sept. 5-21.
Some other groups mentioned on this list may also be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.
How we pick our events: These listings highlight events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings. It is not a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Friday and is not updated.
Have suggestions for next week’s list? Email Lauren Antonoff Hart at [email protected].