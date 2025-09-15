Long delays expected for traffic on a five mile stretch of Highway 50 along the Arkansas River in Fremont County

Motorists on the main route between Cañon City and Salida may experience delays of up to half an hour. The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to reduce rockfall danger along a stretch of U.S. Highway 50 in Fremont County.

The road between Texas Creek and Parkdale from milepost 257 to 262 will open intermittently to allow traffic flow in a single direction. Flaggers will guide the alternating traffic.

Work hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through September 25.

Colorado Department of Transportation Map of work area on US Highway 50 in Fremont County

