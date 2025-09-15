Long delays expected for traffic on a five mile stretch of Highway 50 along the Arkansas River in Fremont County

Motorists on the main route between Cañon City and Salida may experience delays of up to half an hour. The Colorado Department of Transportation is working to reduce rockfall danger along a stretch of U.S. Highway 50 in Fremont County.
The road between Texas Creek and Parkdale from milepost 257 to 262 will open intermittently to allow traffic flow in a single direction. Flaggers will guide the alternating traffic.
Work hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through September 25.
The Colorado Department of Transportation offers the following information and tips for motorists in all construction zones:
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
- Road conditions and travel information
- Download the COtrip Planner app
- Sign up for project or travel alerts
- See scheduled construction lane closures
- Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- Be patient!