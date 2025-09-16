Interim Pueblo County Coroner set to replace former coroner now under criminal investigation 

A new coroner is poised to begin work in Pueblo County, pending a standard background check. Gregory Grahek of Pueblo West is a state-licensed nurse practitioner specializing in acute and family care.

The Pueblo County commissioners selected him during their regular meeting on Tuesday morning after some discussion of the top four candidates, weighing possible conflicts of interest, qualifications and ability to manage the position full time.

The other top candidates from the original pool of 16 applicants were Zolanye McCulley-Bachica, whose family has run a mortuary business in Pueblo for decades, Felicia McQueen, who was part of the previous coroner’s staff, and chiropractor Justin Youngren.

The commissioners said that all of the candidates were excellent candidates and they didn't agree as to who was the top pick. They ranked their choices and Grahek scored the highest, followed by McCulley-Bachica.

Grahek will serve on an interim basis to fill the remaining term left by former coroner Brian Cotter, who resigned after decaying bodies were found in his private mortuary business that he co-owns with his brother. Voters will choose the next county coroner in November 2026.