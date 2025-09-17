Colorado House Majority Leader pushes back after House Republican resigns over  ‘collapse of integrity’ in the chamber

Rose Pugliese is no longer a member of the state legislature, but the war of words over why she left isn’t over.

Democratic House Majority Leader Monica Duran is pushing back against claims the former Minority Leader made in her resignation letter, saying she won’t stand by while her character is impugned.

In a statement sent to CPR News Tuesday night, Duran said it was “deeply disappointing” that Pugliese’s letter attacked “my integrity and my caucus.”

Pugliese stepped down on Monday, citing a desire to spend more time with her two children and the vitriol at the end of the special legislative session in August, when she had a very public falling out with top Democrats over allegations that Pugliese covered up for inappropriate conduct from a GOP colleague.

In a letter to friends and supporters on Sunday, Sept. 14, Pugliese wrote that there was a collapse of integrity in the Colorado House of Representatives.

“The lies and hypocrisies the Majority spewed were beyond what I had ever expected, even in Colorado politics. It has been degraded,” wrote Pugliese, “the one word that is at the top of my mind is toxic.”

The first response from Democratic House leaders to Pugliese’s resignation was to wish her well and thank her for her service. But now Duran says she wants to set the record straight.

“I will not remain silent while Rose attempts to shift blame for her resignation, distract from her own failures, and attack others to cover her inaction,” said Duran.

Kyle McKinnon/KUNC House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese speaks with Assistant Minority Leader Ty Winter as the House considers a resolution condemning former Rep. Ryan Armagost, Aug. 26, 2025.

In her statement, Duran accused Pugliese of blaming recent events for what was actually a “long-planned resignation.” Pugliese disputes that characterization, saying her decision to leave the legislature was not long planned. Pugliese filed in mid-May to run for reelection in her district next year.

Duran and Pugliese’s once close personal and professional relationships ruptured during the special session, as each pointed fingers at the other for the handling of an unprofessional photo a Republican House member took of a Democratic colleague, and jokes Republican lawmakers subsequently made about it in a private group chat.

Democrats expressed their disappointment and anger that Pugliese didn't clearly tell them who took the photo or address the situation with her entire caucus or have any tangible consequence for Armagost. He never publicly apologized for taking the picture and has accused Democrats of using him as a “scapegoat for their horrible bills.”

“The facts are clear. When former Representative Ryan Armagost took and shared a photograph in a private group chat, it led to members of Rose’s caucus making degrading comments and fueling harassment online, said Duran. “We only learned Armagost was responsible by reviewing security footage in April. We only discovered the group chat and those comments through CPR’s reporting in August. Rose knew both pieces of information in April and chose not to act.”

Duran said Pugliese did not condemn the harassment or ask her members to stop it, and did not hold Armagost accountable.

“She only removed him from the Workplace Harassment Committee once it became clear the truth would become public. That is not leadership, and it is not accountability.”

Pugliese has insisted that she did inform Duran that Armagost took the photograph and that she talked to some of her GOP members about their degrading comments. Several have since apologized for their jokes.

Duran said it’s time to put this issue to rest and said she looks forward to working with her Republican colleagues; leading with honesty, integrity and accountability; and raising the level of respect in the chamber and across the political discourse.

“It is about building trust, finding common ground, and governing with integrity. We may disagree passionately on policy, but we all share the responsibility to serve Coloradans with respect and to protect the institution we represent,” said Duran.

Republicans will meet soon to select a new Minority Leader.