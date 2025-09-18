Authorities locate bodies of two hunters who went missing in Conejos County

The bodies of two men who went missing last week in Conejos County were found Thursday at 11 a.m. following extensive search operations, authorities said.

In a press release, the Conejos County Sheriff's office said the bodies were found two miles from the trailhead where the car of the two missing hunters was located. Camping supplies were inside the vehicle. And though the sheriff's office has not identified the bodies, a Go Fund Me page organized by a woman identifying herself as one of the men's aunts said the bodies belonged to the missing hunters.

“It is with a broken heart and through tears that I give you this update," an update on the page read. "Andrew and Ian have both been found deceased. Their bodies were discovered earlier today by Colorado Search and Rescue. I will provide another update tomorrow.”

The missing hunters were Andrew Porter, 25, of Asheville N.C., and Ian Stasko, 25, of Salt Lake City.

The men were reported missing after they failed to report back to loved ones by a predetermined time following an elk hunting trip in the San Juan Wilderness Area, according to the Conejos County Sheriff's Department.

Porter and Stasko were last in contact with friends and family on Sept. 11., according to emails sent to KRCC. On Sept. 13 Conejos County deputies found their car at the Rio De Los Pinos Trailhead. The car reportedly had the hunters' camping gear and backpacks, which officials say concerned them due to recent heavy rainfall and bad weather.

The sheriff's office launched search and rescue operations. Authorities said there were over 54 teams searching for the men with air operations, multi-county and state ground teams. In a press release, the county said it employed various search methods including dog teams, drone teams, a Flight for Life helicopter and a privately-owned Black Hawk Helicopter.