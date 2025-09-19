Aurora police officer shoots and kills unarmed 17-year-old after suspect threatens gas station

Aurora Police shot and killed a 17-year-old at a gas station Thursday night after authorities say the suspect called 911 himself and threatened to shoot at police officers.

Police say they did not find a weapon on or near the person Thursday night.

Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said they received a 911 call from a gas station near the 200 block of South Havana Street at around 7:30 p.m. The 911 caller, who police believe was the suspect himself, threatened to open fire inside the business and threatened to shoot officers.

Three officers arrived at the scene and encountered the 17-year-old outside the building. They say he had his hands in his pockets and began walking toward officers, who then used a 40mm launcher to fire foam projectiles at the suspect. Chamberlain said the projectiles did not slow down the suspect, who then ran toward police, and that officers tried verbal commands, as well. One officer then fired their gun, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Aurora Police did not identify the person who was shot, but Chamberlain did say it was a white male.

The officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

At a briefing at the scene following the shooting, Chamberlain said the event was tragic. He also said the officer who fired his gun will have to explain why he fired at the suspect.

“Like all shootings, it’s the perception of the officer, and that is what he is going to have to articulate out in detail as the investigation unfolds,” Chamberlain said. “So even though there were three officers there, and you only have one officer that shot, that is the perspective that he is going to have to talk about… What were the perceptions that he observed and he observed alone?”