Planning to leaf peep on Guanella Pass? Bring your patience — and a parking plan

Your camera is packed, your picnic lunch is too. But what about your parking plan?

As leaves begin to turn in Colorado’s high country, Guanella Pass is the place for prime leaf peeping. Not far from the Denver Metro, the pass has stunning views of Colorado’s high country foliage, and Mt. Bierstadt and Mt. Blue Sky, too.

However, what makes Guanella Pass so beautiful also makes it really, really popular.

Sergeant Nick Aab of the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office says thousands of vehicles can clog the small two-lane road during the height of aspen season.

“We’re talking, during our peak week, we saw 40,000 vehicles on Guanella Pass.”

Meaning when there’s an emergency, it’s really hard for rescuers to navigate.

Megan Verlee/CPR News Aspen leaves along Guanella pass, Sept 27, 2020.

“One of the biggest things is getting medical care, any type of care, to anybody that’s on the pass.”

New No Parking signs were installed this year to help keep traffic flowing and prevent people from stopping on the sides of the road. Sargent Aab says tow trucks and law enforcement will also be out making sure traffic laws are followed.

“If [vehicles] park on the side of the road illegally, meaning that their tires are still on the paved portion of the road, they will be ticketed.”

The fine? $87.50. And that’s before the tow bill.

“A $200 tow bill, plus an $87 ticket, you’re almost at 300 dollars… for illegally parking on the roadway.”

And the hassle can be as painful as the costs; 9News reported on a family that had to hitchhike off the pass after their car was towed from a spot with no cell service.

To make sure your leaf peeping proceeds without a hitch, the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office says:

Park in designated parking areas/lots with green parking signs only - “green means go, red means no,” Aab warns.

Expect heavy traffic - Check cotrip.org for delays on Hwy 285 leading to the pass.

Exercise patience - Perhaps take a break by visiting a nearby park, shopping in one of the towns along the way, or dining at a local restaurant.

Plan ahead - Consider visiting during a weekday, and if you do visit during a weekend, bring plenty of food, water and supplies.

The Sheriff’s office will temporarily close the pass if the number of vehicles threatens to impede emergency vehicles.