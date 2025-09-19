Pulp Is Back: Jarvis Cocker Talks New Music, Red Rocks, and Britpop’s Legacy

Earlier this year, Pulp released More, their first new album in 24 years; it debuted at #1 on the UK charts. Now, the Britpop legends are back on tour in the U.S., including a much-anticipated stop at Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on the first day of autumn, Monday, September 22.



Pulp’s roots trace back to the late ’70s, when frontman Jarvis Cocker was still a teenager. By the 1990s, they were one of the bands defining the sound and spirit of Britpop. Onstage, Cocker remains as magnetic and theatrical as ever and is often described as a national treasure back home in the UK.



In this conversation with Alisha Sweeney, Cocker discusses the making of More, its Mercury Prize nomination, and why it took so long to reunite. He also reflects on the band’s recent return to Glastonbury Festival, 30 years after their iconic 1995 debut and opens up about the challenges of touring the U.S. during their '90s peak.



Cocker also shares his fascination with caves and why he's heard Red Rocks will be the one venue on tour where he can explore some, what he’s listening to right now, a core memory of appearing in a Harry Potter film, and his long-running collaboration with filmmaker Wes Anderson.



And in honor of his birthday, Cocker shares how he’s celebrating on the road, plus his ideal celebration back home.