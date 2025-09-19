Things to do in Colorado this weekend

This weekend, food and beverage festivals — including the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival and a multitude of Oktoberfests — are in full swing. Plus, catch new stage productions, film festivals, free concerts and even a doggie drag show.

Here’s where to go and what to do in Colorado this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 19

Saturday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 21

Beethoven on the Breeze in Manitou Springs — A free, outdoor concert featuring the music of Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin and more at Memorial Park from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Brass by Request in Aurora — A high-energy afternoon of fan favorites at the People’s Building at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.22, free for children 12 and under.

Organ Spectacular in Colorado Springs — This year's concert features a new, commissioned work by Dr. Gorby, Dan Locklair's Concerto for Organ & Orchestra, and a suite of music from Hans Zimmer's Interstellar soundtrack, live at the First United Methodist Church. Tickets range from $10 to $35.

Elevate Boulder Storytelling Event — Motus Theater and Elevate Boulder participants present an afternoon of storytelling about their experience as part of the City of Boulder’s guaranteed income pilot program. On stage at the Dairy Arts Center from 3 to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Jillith Fair in Denver — Denver-born singer/songwriter Jill Sobule, who died unexpectedly on May 1, is being honored with live music and a community celebration at the Denver Jewish Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

All weekend

Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival — An annual celebration of food, agriculture, and community in Historic Downtown Pueblo. Friday from 3 to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oktoberfest celebrations across the state — Cheers to the annual German festival in Denver, Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch, Longmont, Loveland, Littleton, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Durango, Englewood, Rollinsville and more.

Breck Film Fest in Breckenridge — A weekend of cinema in the Colorado mountains. Screenings, parties and events take place from Sept. 18 through Sept. 21.

“Bolero” in Denver — A Cleo Parker Robinson Dance performance at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $46.80.

“You’ll Be Made of Ashes Too” in Lakewood — A horror comedy about a pair of estranged sisters, haunted by a mysterious spirit. On stage at Flamboyán Theater, Sept. 19-27. Tickets range from $7.42 to $23.02.

Ongoing events