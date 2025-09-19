Things to do in Colorado this weekend

This weekend, food and beverage festivals — including the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival and a multitude of Oktoberfests — are in full swing. Plus, catch new stage productions, film festivals, free concerts and even a doggie drag show.
Here’s where to go and what to do in Colorado this weekend.
Friday, Sept. 19
- iZCALLi & Los Mocochetes in Denver — An opening night performance at the newly reopened Federal Theater. Tickets are free, but pre-registration is encouraged. Concert starts at 8 p.m.
- Short films screening in Denver — “Grit & Ground,” a program of short films that’s part of the larger Digerati Experimental Media Festival, at the Sie FilmCenter at 7 p.m. After party at Forest Room 5, starting at 9 p.m.
- New exhibition at the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver — Opening of “Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi’: An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes.” On view during museum hours through May 10, 2026.
- “Ascending” in Boulder — Opening night for the Boulder Ballet season, featuring an evening of dance and live music inspired by The Lark Ascending, at Chautauqua Auditorium at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets range from $30 to $55.
- The Ditchwalkers in Crested Butte — A free folk concert at the Center for the Arts, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
- Scream Screen in Denver — “The American Astronaut” on 35mm film with special guest, the film’s writer/director/star, Cory McAbee at the Sie FilmCenter at 7 p.m. A meet and greet with McAbee will take place at Vinegar Syndrome from 5 to 7 p.m. before the screening.
- “Rocky Horror Picture Show” in Denver — A screening of the classic cult film with a live shadowcast at the Sie FilmCenter at 10:30 p.m.
- Cobranoid in Denver — An opening weekend performance at the newly reopened Federal Theater. Tickets are free, but pre-registration is encouraged. Concert starts at 7 p.m.
- Family Fun Day in Colorado Springs — A day of free theater, arts and circus activities, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m. at the Millibo Art Theatre.
- yArt Sale in Grand Junction — A yard and art sale featuring pottery, home décor, frames, craft supplies, vintage textiles, household items, sports equipment, books and more at the Art Center of Western Colorado from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Art+Ag Community Market in Lakewood — A free celebration celebrating the confluence of art and agriculture, held at the Fleischer Family Farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Paws with Pride in Denver — A Doggie Drag Show at Union Station, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free and open to the public, with a suggested donation to benefit Canine Partners for the Rockies.
- “Normal Gossip” in Denver — The gossip podcast has hit the road with a live show, sharing juicy, strange, funny, and utterly banal gossip about people you’ll never know and never meet. On stage at the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39.40.
Sunday, Sept. 21
- Beethoven on the Breeze in Manitou Springs — A free, outdoor concert featuring the music of Beethoven, Mozart, Chopin and more at Memorial Park from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
- Brass by Request in Aurora — A high-energy afternoon of fan favorites at the People’s Building at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $29.22, free for children 12 and under.
- Organ Spectacular in Colorado Springs — This year's concert features a new, commissioned work by Dr. Gorby, Dan Locklair's Concerto for Organ & Orchestra, and a suite of music from Hans Zimmer's Interstellar soundtrack, live at the First United Methodist Church. Tickets range from $10 to $35.
- Elevate Boulder Storytelling Event — Motus Theater and Elevate Boulder participants present an afternoon of storytelling about their experience as part of the City of Boulder’s guaranteed income pilot program. On stage at the Dairy Arts Center from 3 to 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
- Jillith Fair in Denver — Denver-born singer/songwriter Jill Sobule, who died unexpectedly on May 1, is being honored with live music and a community celebration at the Denver Jewish Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10.
All weekend
- Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival — An annual celebration of food, agriculture, and community in Historic Downtown Pueblo. Friday from 3 to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oktoberfest celebrations across the state — Cheers to the annual German festival in Denver, Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch, Longmont, Loveland, Littleton, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Durango, Englewood, Rollinsville and more.
- Breck Film Fest in Breckenridge — A weekend of cinema in the Colorado mountains. Screenings, parties and events take place from Sept. 18 through Sept. 21.
- “Bolero” in Denver — A Cleo Parker Robinson Dance performance at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $46.80.
- “You’ll Be Made of Ashes Too” in Lakewood — A horror comedy about a pair of estranged sisters, haunted by a mysterious spirit. On stage at Flamboyán Theater, Sept. 19-27. Tickets range from $7.42 to $23.02.
Ongoing events
- Shadows Gather photo exhibition in Boulder — “The Archives: 2019–Now” showcases over 2,000 original Fuji Instax photographs, taken by Shadows Gather, a photography project on Colorado’s queer, punk and underground culture. Many of the photos will be shown for the first time. The exhibition is on view at East Window Gallery in Boulder through Oct. 31.
- Obscura: Experimental Media Festival in Denver — A showcase of experimental film, video art, performance, sound, analog processes and hybrid media at various locations throughout Sept. 21. View the full program here.
- “The Princess and the Goblins” in Aurora — A play based on the beloved fairy tale by George MacDonald, following a young princess who goes on a journey and comes face to face with the mysterious Goblins. On stage Sept. 12–20 at The People’s Building. Tickets start at $18.82.
- Ravishing Radiance Film Series in Denver — Radiance Films specializes in classic, cult and arthouse films. Explore select Radiance titles at Denver’s Sie FilmCenter throughout September. Tickets range from $12 - $15 for general admission, with discounts available to Denver Film members.
- “Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson, Apt. 2B” in Colorado Springs — An irreverent, darkly comic take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth and sidekick that re-examines the world’s most famous detective story with a bold new lens. On stage at the Fine Arts Center Sept. 18 - Oct. 5. Tickets range from $30 to $70.
- “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” in Aurora — A high-energy musical based on the classic animated series. On stage at the Aurora Fox Mainstage Theater Sept. 19 through Oct. 18. Tickets range from $17 to $42.
- “Miss Manhattan” in Boulder — A new musical inspired by the true story of Audrey Munson, America’s “first supermodel,” whose meteoric rise to fame meant brushing elbows with Rockefellers, Whitneys, and Astors, but her abrupt fall was punctuated by scandal and murder. On stage at the Dairy Arts Center Sept. 19 through Sept. 28. Tickets start at $33.35.
- “The Thin Place" in Denver — Opening night of a ghostly new Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company production. The show is on stage at The Savoy in Denver from Sept. 12-28 and at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder from Oct. 3-26. Tickets start at $16.75.
- Sweet & Lucky: Echo in Denver — A new, immersive theater performance that takes participants through a warehouse of memories, where vignettes of a couple’s life materialize out of thin air. The performance is at the DCPA Off-Center through Oct. 5. Tickets start at $25.
- Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies and Music Festival in Denver — The festival features live music, author talks, theater performances, culinary events and more. Events take place at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center through Oct. 12. View the full schedule of events and ticket details.
- “Rite of Spring” in Boulder — A production by Wild Heart Dance, inviting audiences to feel deeply and connect with the rhythms of nature. On stage at The Nomad Playhouse Sept. 19, 21, 26, 27 and 28. Tickets start at $39.19.
- Bright Nights at the Historic Four Mile Park in Denver. An evening lantern festival featuring whimsical flora and fauna, a surreal Chinese Dreamland and an interactive zone full of surprises. Open Wednesday through Sunday, 7 to 11 p.m. until Oct. 5. Tickets start at $15.
- Aspen Film Festival — A mix of titles that recently premiered at Cannes, Sundance, Telluride, Toronto, and Venice film festivals. Sept. 16-21 at the Aspen Film Isis Theatre.
- Haunted Manitou Ghost Tour & Historic Walk — Take a terrifying tour of Downtown Manitou Springs, Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. or 9 p.m. through the end of October. Tickets are $25.
- “Annie Get Your Gun” in Evergreen — In this Irving Berlin Tony Award-nominated musical, take a trip back to America’s Wild West as Buffalo Bill showcases his newest sharpshooter, Annie Oakley. On stage select nights, Sept. 5-28. Tickets start at $20.
- 13th Floor Haunted House in Denver — Three haunted attractions are back for the fall: Legend of the 13th Floor, Twilight of the Damned, and The Blood Shed. Other activities include escape games, axe-throwing and secret bars. Tickets start at $19.99. Open select nights through Nov. 9.
- Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns in Denver — Visit a glowing trail of thousands of magnificent, hand-carved pumpkins, with magic around every corner. On view at Hudson Gardens Sept. 19 through Nov. 2. Tickets start at $9.99.
- “Working with My Hands” in Lakewood — A solo exhibition of works by artist Moeh Haywood. Haywood's works are described as bold, distinctive, and dynamic, often including anthropomorphic animal characters and naturalistic elements reminiscent of Japanese artwork. Exhibition on view at Alto Gallery through Sept. 27.
- New American Arts Festival in Aurora — A variety of performances, discussions, and community events, Sept. 5-21.
Some other groups mentioned on this list may also be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.
How we pick our events: These listings highlight events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings. It is not a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Friday and is not updated.
Have suggestions for next week’s list? Email Lauren Antonoff Hart at [email protected].