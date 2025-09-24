Two Southern Colorado inventions are in the running for this year’s Coolest Thing Made in Colorado

Autonomous nano tractors known as ANTs can weed fields of beans, beets, potatoes, cabbage, broccoli, chilies, and organic feed crops like soybeans and corn. They’re made by La Junta-based Barn Owl Precision Agriculture.

Meanwhile, InnovaFlex Arrays manufactured in Colorado Springs are complex electric systems with many uses–like the company's Organ-on-a-Chip product, which helps researchers study how human tissue responds to medical treatments and can help reduce testing on animals.

There are ten nominees in the Colorado Chamber of Commerce’s contest, including portable cooling devices, a laser maze game, smart glasses for people who are vision impaired or autistic to interpret facial expressions, gestures, body language and others.

Voting is underway to see what product made in the Centennial State is the people’s choice for cool.

Up to three votes can be cast daily online at coolestthingcolorado.com through Oct 6