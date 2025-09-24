Parker Police arrest suspect after fatal road rage incident

A road rage dispute near a skate park in Parker turned deadly Tuesday evening when a man was shot and killed. The Parker Police Department is still investigating what led to the confrontation and how it escalated. It’s also unclear if the individuals were acquainted or strangers.

Witnesses told officers they saw two vehicles parked next to each other when a “disagreement ensued.” Gunshots were heard, and one of the vehicles took off shortly after.

The officers who responded to the incident found the victim lying next to his vehicle with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene but has not yet been named by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

Police have arrested Matthew Littlefield, 27, in connection with the shooting. According to criminal records, he has a history of traffic-related offenses in Douglas County, including careless driving, speeding, and a misdemeanor for throwing objects at a vehicle.