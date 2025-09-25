‘Dracula’ is coming. So we went behind the scenes with Colorado Ballet’s wardrobe designer

By Lauren Antonoff Hart
Shirin Lankarani holds a red Dracula costume
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Shirin Lankarani holds one of the Dracula costumes to be used by the title character in Colorado Ballet’s upcoming “Dracula” production. Lankarani is the Wardrobe Manager and Costume Designer at Colorado Ballet. Photographed in the basement of the ballet’s headquarters on Santa Fe Drive in Denver, S

In Colorado Ballet’s basement, sewing machines, racks of clothing, and baskets of shoes fill the space. In one section, costumes are neatly labeled for the Nutcracker. In another, a rainbow of tutus line the wall.

This is where costume designer Shirin Lankarani works her magic.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Shirin Lankarani among the costumes being prepared for Colorado Ballet’s upcoming performance of “Dracula.” Photographed in the basement of the ballet’s headquarters on Santa Fe Drive in Denver, Sept. 22, 2025.

Above her studio, music seeps through the floor and leaps and bounds thump overhead.

Before Lankarani joined the Colorado Ballet, she worked on film sets in Iran. 

“In my country,” she said, “I was movie director, assistant director, and I designed for movie.”

Now, she brings her skill to the stage. And her favorite show of them all is “Dracula,” which returns to the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver from Oct. 3 through 12.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Costume set for Colorado Ballet’s upcoming performance of “Dracula.” The fake fangs are just a fun decoration, and will not be part of the production, says Shirin Lankarani, the Wardrobe Manager and Costume Designer at Colorado Ballet.

The ballet is based on Bram Stoker’s Gothic novel. But another text is also integral to the production – Lez Brotherston’s costume bible. 

There are many different renditions of “Dracula.” The version Colorado Ballet performs originated in 1996 with the Northern Ballet Theatre Company in Leeds, England. It was choreographed by Michael Pink, with an original score by Philip Feeney.

When Colorado Ballet purchased the rights to the show, it also acquired the original sets and costumes from British designer Lez Brotherston, with the agreement that the designs wouldn’t be modified.

Costume design for Lucy. The design depicts a full length female figure wearing an 1880's style costume adapted for ballet performance. The costume consists of a tight fitting light blue and white bodice with half length sleeves, worn over a light blue skirt with bustle trimmed with pleated yellow lace. Attached to the right of the figure are two photocopies of contemporary late 19th century drawing showing a woman's bodice and skirt. The design has been stamped by the "Society of British Theatre Designers" and the "United Scenic Artists International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades". Signed by the artist.
Costume design by Lez Brotherston for Lucy in the ballet "Dracula", Northern Ballet Theatre, Bradford Alhambra Theatre, Sept. 16, 1996.
Costume design for Lucy. The design depicts a full length female figure wearing an 1880's style nightdress adapted for ballet performance. Unsigned by the artist.
Costume design by Lez Brotherston for Lucy in the ballet "Dracula", Northern Ballet Theatre, Bradford Alhambra Theatre, Sept. 16, 1996.

“As agreement, we cannot change it so much,” Lankarani said. That means no alterations to costume colors or styles, and no bold new looks. 

But that doesn’t mean there’s little work to be done.

A book with drawings and suggested fabrics to use for Dracula costumes
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Shirin Lankarani leafs through a book of the costume designs from which she is working to create looks for Colorado Ballet’s upcoming production of “Dracula.”

“Most of them, little bit, I changed them. Put them new material, because they before was all silk and ripped so fast,” she said, holding up a tired costume next to a repaired version. 

She said all the moving and lifting of dancers is hard on older fabrics, like silk, which was used in many of Brotherston’s designs. When she replaces those parts, she uses newer, more flexible materials.

“We repair them and we put together,” Lankarani said, pointing to stitching on a vampire’s dress.

All of Brotherston’s designs were inspired by historical research, including the designs for the Transylvanian villagers.

Costume design for a Transylvanian Man. The design depicts a full length male figure wearing an 1880's style Transylvanian peasant costume adapted for ballet performance. The costume consists a long, fur lined coat worn over grey baggy trousers, a black underjacket, and a broad blue and red sash tied around the waist. The figure also wears black boots and a black astrakhan hat. Four photocopies depicting Eastern European peasant costume have been glued to the right of the figure. The design has been stamped by the "Society of British Theatre Designers" and the "International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades United Scenic Artists" in the upper right hand corner. Signed by the artist.
Costume design by Lez Brotherston for a Transylvanian man in the ballet "Dracula", Northern Ballet Theatre, Bradford Alhambra Theatre, Sept. 16, 1996.
Costume design for a Transylvanian Woman. The design depicts a full length female figure wearing an 1880's style Transylvanian peasant costume adapted for ballet performance. The costume consists a dark blue calf length dress with decorative silver borders and buttons worn under a black jacket. The figure also wears black boots and a black headscarf decorated with coins. Two photocopies depicting Eastern European peasant headdresses have been glued to the right of the figure. Unsigned by the artist. On the reverse is a pencil drawing of a male head.
Costume design by Lez Brotherston for a Transylvanian woman in the ballet "Dracula", Northern Ballet Theatre, Bradford Alhambra Theatre, Sept. 16, 1996.

Transylvania, or "The Land Beyond the Forest," is a historical region in central Romania, where Stoker’s infamous vampire tale is set.

“This one come from Romania,” Lankarani said, holding up a villager costume and pointing to a colorful fabric used in the design. “That's the costume there, material came from (Romania).”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Shirin Lankarani shows examples of villager costume designs for Colorado Ballet’s upcoming performance of “Dracula.” Photographed in the basement of the ballet’s headquarters on Santa Fe Drive in Denver, Sept. 22, 2025.

The making of a cult classic

Every time the Colorado Ballet stages “Dracula,” fans go wild.

They show up in fangs and capes. They don elegant Gothic attire. And they buy tickets – lots and lots of tickets.

"The level of passion our patrons show each time we bring Dracula back to Denver is incredible,” Artistic Director Gil Boggs said in a statement. “The last time we presented this production in 2022, performances sold out before we even opened, and we're looking forward to another sold-out run this season.”

But it’s not only the fans who love the show. It’s the dancers and the crew, too.

A woman holds up and carries a white dress to be worn by a character in Dracula
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Colorado Ballet’s Wardrobe Manager and Costume Designer Shirin Lankarani with a white dress to be worn by the character of Lucy Westenra in the ballet’s upcoming production of “Dracula.

Lankarani said it’s her favorite, costume-wise, of all the Colorado Ballet productions. 

And leading up to opening night on Oct. 3, she and her team get to do one of the most fun parts – adding the blood.

A bottle of red stage blood
A bottle of stage blood (with a “zesty mint” scent). Colorado Ballet costume designers will be using the liquid generously in their upcoming production of “Dracula.”
A white dress to be worn by the character of Lucy in “Dracula,” spattered in stage blood
A white dress to be worn by the character of Lucy Westenra, a character in “Dracula,” spattered in stage blood, hanging in a Colorado Ballet basement room, Sept. 22, 2025.

“All of this go bloody,” Lankarani said, “very blood, all over the costume.”

See “Dracula” by the Colorado Ballet at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver from Oct. 3 through Oct. 12.

