Colorado Springs Mayor Mobolade focuses on economy and public safety in third State of the City

In an enormous ballroom inside of the Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs, Mayor Yemi Mobolade wore a green Notre Dame jersey on top of a dress shirt and a tie.

“Welcome to my half-time report, also known as the state of the city address," said Mobolade, who is halfway through his first term.

Furthering the football analogy, he told the attendees it's time to look at the stats, key plays, and strategies.

Mobolade and the city will have some blocks to navigate in the coming year. The most recent numbers showed the city is facing a $31 million shortfall in revenues. Additionally, a January report pointed to a possible uptick in people experiencing homelessness and the Trump administration decided to relocate Space Command to Alabama.. There have also been growing tensions between the city council and the mayor's office.

However, Mobolade drew plus signs all over his football play map, focusing on the positive work in the city.

Economy

Mobolade said the city is facing economic uncertainty due to high interest rates, a rising cost of goods and materials, and historically low consumer confidence.

“The national economy is having a direct impact on our local economy, and I know you feel it. I know many of you feel it in your households and in your businesses,” Mobolade said. “And we feel it too at the city because our city's general fund revenue is directly tied to consumer spending.”

Colorado Springs revenues are heavily dependent on sales and use taxes, so when sales are down, revenues are down – and that's the city's current situation.

Recently, the mayor's office announced Colorado Springs would reduce staff by approximately 1 percent, implementing scheduled furloughs for city employees, and closing the Meadows Park Community Center as part of cost-saving measures. And the city will still need to find more things to cut as it continues creating a new budget.

In Thursday's address, Mobolade only briefly mentioned the shortfall and instead focused on the positives, like booming tourism in the city.

“Our tourism economy continues to soar. In 2024, we welcomed a record 25-and-a-half million visitors who spent $3.1 billion, the highest in our city's history,” Mobolade said.

Mobolade also said the labor market is strong in Colorado Springs, with an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent compared with the state's average of 4.2 percent. The national unemployment average sits at 4.3 percent.

Mobolade thanked the Broadmoor, the city's multiple military complexes, the city's tourism office, and many other state and local initiatives for keeping the economy moving. He said partnerships with different economic development offices and chambers of commerce have helped bring 16 new economic development agreements since Mobolade took office.

“These agreements are projected to create 2,700 new jobs, generate $1.1 billion in capital investment, and deliver $69 million new city revenue. I love the sound of that,” Mobolade said.

Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade during the 2025 State of the City address.

Mobolade emphasized that 10 of those agreements were with small businesses.

“Small businesses aren't just part of the economy; they are the soul of it. And as your small business mayor, I know the power of a city that says, ‘We not only see you, but let us help you’,” Mobolade said.

He touted the city's Permit Partner program that helps business owners navigate starting or expanding business, and the Survive and Thrive loan program, which he said has awarded $2.1 million to 94 small businesses since he took office.

Housing

There is construction all over Colorado Springs, and in most City Council meetings, there is a proposal for a new "luxury," “senior,” or “affordable” housing development. But prices in Colorado Springs are still high, and Mobolade said in his speech housing is still short.

“Our region faces a housing shortfall of nearly 28,000 units. That's a sobering number. The gap is large,” Mobolade said.

Mobolade said since he became mayor, over 7,000 homes and units have been built. He said the city is working with the private sector and charitable organizations to build more housing.

“The government alone cannot solve this challenge. It takes a village to build a village. It takes great partnership with builders, nonprofit leaders, real estate professionals, and community members. It also takes faith leaders who step up to say yes,” Mobolade said.

Hayley Sanchez/CPR News FILE - New homes being built in the Cordera neighborhood on the northeast side of Colorado Springs.

He also addressed the issue of homelessness.

“We are also facing new realities as reflected in our most recent Point in Time count,” Mobolade said. “Over the past 10 months, we've been implementing our homeless response action plan, a holistic framework built around six priorities: enforcement, outreach and shelter, prevention and treatment, employment, housing with supportive services and collaboration and leadership.”

Mobolade said the city has approached the issue in part through law enforcement.

“This year, we've cleared more than 1100 encampments, many posing a serious health and safety hazard. In the process, we've made 120 felony arrests,” Mobolade said.

He said, more importantly, officers have built relationships and connected people with services.

“This year, together with the Downtown Partnership, we have launched the Clean and Safe program parent outreach with navigation support from downtown churches and the faith community. We supported access to mental health and substance abuse treatment, and partnered with providers,” Mobolade said.

Public Safety

Mobolade touted an expanded police force, a fully staffed 911 center and new technology aimed at addressing crime – like drones. He said during the speech that 60 percent of residents want more police protection in the city.

“Public safety is and will remain a top priority for my administration and it's clear our residents feel the same way,” Mobolade said.

Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade during the 2025 State of the City address.

Mobolade also celebrated a substantial decrease in suicide rates in the city, especially among young people.

“The most profound impact of our mental health efforts came just two weeks ago when the El Paso County Coroner's Office released their annual report showing an 18 percent decrease in death by suicide across all ages and a 60 and wait for it, a 60 percent decrease among youth,” Mobolade said. “That's incredible.”

Part of that reduction he attributed to the recent expansion of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that allows officers and dispatchers to connect people in crisis with licensed practitioners for non-emergency support.

“Let me be clear, the work is not done. Every death by suicide is way too many. But thanks to these partnerships, we are making a real difference,” Mobolade said.

Military

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced he was moving the Space Command to Alabama. Mobolade said in his speech that the move was disappointing and “largely symbolic.”

He said that while the U.S. Space Command headquarters is moving, many of the command's assets would remain in Colorado Springs, like the Missile Warning Center, the National Space Defense Center, and the Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile and Defense.

Then, Mobolade turned to the positive, building the case that Colorado Springs is the best military town in the U.S. He pointed to the North American Aerospace Defense Command and new companies, like Mobius, that announced they would come to Colorado Springs even after the Space Command announcement.

“You see, no city in America is better positioned to support our nation's space and defense mission,” Mobolade said.

He said the city is best positioned to play a major role in President Donald Trump's "Golden Dome” – a proposed military defense strategy similar to Israel's “Iron Dome.”

Colorado Springs' future

Moboloade said he is “playing the long game” with his administration's investments in the city.

“These forward-looking plays, and they're planting seeds of legacy for a garden that future generations get to enjoy,” Mobolade said. “As the old proverb says, society grows great. When old men plant trees who shade, they know they shall never sit.”

Those seeds, he said, included improvements to public safety, the revitalization of different neighborhoods in the city, investing in the city's utilities, and restoring nature, like restoration efforts that have taken place along Fountain Creek.