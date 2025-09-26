Colorado joins lawsuit to stop cuts to federal funds that support sex ed curriculum

Colorado has joined a lawsuit against the federal Department of Health and Human Services after the Trump administration threatened to cut $1 million in federal funding from the state’s teen sexual health programs unless the state removes references to gender identity.

The lawsuit aims to halt the federal department before it can terminate funding and protect the state's ability to provide comprehensive, inclusive sexual health education without federal interference.

Earlier this month, the department sent letters to 46 states warning them that funding would be cut for grant programs like the Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP), which supports comprehensive sexual health education for teenagers, including pregnancy and STI prevention. It gave them 60 days to reply.

In Colorado’s announcement about joining the lawsuit, it called the department’s threat “cruel, arbitrary, and illegal effort to deny support to young people for purely political reasons.”

In previous declarations, the administration has contended that gender-identity-affirming language promotes "radical gender ideology."

Colorado argues that its inclusive sex education is based on medical evidence. The state receives about $800,000 a year through the PREP grant and also receives funding through the Title V Sexual Risk Avoidance Education program, which is focused on sexual health education. Many states require materials for these programs to have language inclusive of all young people regardless of their sex or gender identity, according to the attorney general’s office.

“If we want our kids to thrive, we need to provide them with proper sexual health education, as well as help them understand healthy relationships and positive attitudes about adolescent growth and development,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The federal government, meanwhile, argues that the statute on the PREP grant includes no mention of gender ideology, “which is both irrelevant to teaching abstinence and contraception and unrelated to any of the adult preparation subjects” described in the statute.

In a letter to Colorado, it said the statute “neither requires, supports nor authorizes teaching students that gender identity is distinct from biological sex or that boys can identify as girls and vice versa.”

Colorado’s attorney general argues the department is restricting these grants without a clear statutory basis. The states argue that the Department of Health and Human Services’ actions violate the federal Administrative Procedure Act as well as the United States Constitution.

“Forcing states to use medically unsupported, incomplete PREP program content violates laws adopted by Congress,” a statement from the AG’s office reads. “By unilaterally imposing these vague and nonsensical conditions, it also usurps Congress’ spending power and violates the separation of powers.”

The attorneys general of Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington are leading the lawsuit and are joined by 13 other states, including Colorado, and the District of Columbia.