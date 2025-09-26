Second Evergreen school shooting victim is 14-year-old boy, family says in first public statement

The family of one of the victims of the shooting at Evergreen High School released its first public statement on Thursday, just over two weeks after the attack and the same day the school reopened to students.

The statement came through the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and said that the victim is a 14-year-old boy who confronted the shooter, allowing others to escape from the school.

"Our 14-year-old son endured the unimaginable: a face-to-face encounter with a violent school shooter filled with anger and hatred," the statement read. "Our child suffered traumatic gunshot injuries and has remained hospitalized and undergone multiple surgeries since the incident.

"In those terrifying moments, our son showed a level of bravery, strength, and will to survive that no child should ever be asked to display. He and his friend confronted the assailant, which undoubtedly allowed time for more students to flee and the school to lock down. This life-altering encounter happened before alarms were set off or lockdown announcements made."

The 14-year-old is one of two students shot and critically injured by a classmate on Sept. 10. The other victim is 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone, who is also still in the hospital.

The alleged shooter turned the gun on himself and died at the scene. The sheriff's office has said the 16-year-old gunman was "radicalized." Experts believe he was involved in online communities focused on violence and gore.

The family of the 14-year-old victim describes a chaotic scene where the student aided others and also got help after being shot.

"Our son was shot at close range. Yet, he was able to run from the school to save his own life. As he and his friend ran through the school to escape, they alerted classmates about a student with a gun," the statement read. "Our son reached the recreation center behind the school and received immediate, critical first aid from an EMT/firefighter who was working there."

The family said they are grateful for the efforts of many different people in their son's escape. "To the librarian who pointed him toward safety as he ran for his life through the library emergency exit. To the EMT/firefighter and others who gave him care in those first critical moments. To the first responders and initial hospital staff who triaged his injuries. To the flight team who flew him to the PICU. To the incredible nurses, doctors, surgeons, and care providers who dedicate their lives to helping children and families on their darkest days.

"To the Jeffco deputies standing guard outside of his hospital room to provide a sense of safety, as well as the victim advocates. And to the Evergreen community - and communities across our state and country — who have surrounded us with love and support in so many ways. It is through your support that he will persevere and return to the community that loves him."

The boy was able to communicate in writing, the family said, and is asking about the condition of Silverstone as well as other family, friends, classmates, and teachers.

"He also asked how this could happen. His mind and messages were clear: The adults responsible for protecting children must take real, meaningful action so that no child or family endures this kind of horror – in school or anywhere," the statement said.

The family has chosen not to have a fundraiser but directed donations to Silverstone's GoFundMe page.

"The road ahead for our beloved son and family will be long and complicated – physically, emotionally, and in ways we cannot yet imagine," the family said. "His and our wish is that real change will come from it, finally."