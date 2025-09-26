Federal Heights police open fire after suspects hit officer’s car, killing one

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team (CIRT) is investigating an office-involved shooting death that occurred in Federal Heights on Thursday afternoon.

The Federal Heights Police Department responded to a report of alleged domestic violence between a male and female after 2 p.m. near the 8900 block of Federal Boulevard. Officers arrived on-scene at a storage facility and attempted to disrupt an assault, according to Federal Heights Police Patrol Operations Commander Jason Schlenker.

“My officers were fired upon, which then evolved into an officer-involved shooting,” Schlenker said at a press conference on-scene.

Officers said one of the suspects rammed their vehicle into police units on-scene. Two other passengers were inside at the time. Police did not identify the suspects.

Two of the three occupants of the suspect vehicle were transported to a local hospital, police said. One of the individuals died from injuries sustained during the confrontation. One Federal Heights Police officer sustained minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. Calls and emails to the Federal Heights Police Department seeking more information were not returned.

“This isn't the outcome that any law enforcement usually wants to have happen,” Schlinker said in the video. “What we want to do is we're cooperating with the critical incident team for Adams County, and we will continue to collaborate with them and work with them every step of the way to make sure that the investigation is done correctly.”

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said it won’t release any more information before the CIRT investigation is completed.