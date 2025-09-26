Things to do in Colorado this weekend

It’s fall in Colorado and there’s plenty to do. From a tarantula festival in Southern Colorado to an abundance of autumn celebrations on the Western Slope, it’s the perfect time of year to get outside, see the changing leaves and ring in the new season.

Here’s where to go and what to do across Colorado this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 26

Unsent Show: Sex Edition in Denver — Unsent is a live storytelling event where brave souls get on the mic to share messages they wrote but never sent. On stage at Town Hall Collaborative at 7 p.m Tickets start at $17.85.

Giordano Dance Chicago in Colorado Springs — A showcase of innovative jazz choreography at 7:30 p.m. at the Ent Center for the Arts. Tickets are $26-50.

Afterglow: A Fashion-Forward Rooftop Gala in Denver — A bold celebration of LGBTQ+ creativity, self-expression and cultural influence featuring runway glamour, storytelling and community connection at the Catbird Hotel at 6 p.m. Registration, including food and a welcome drink, is $125.

Saturday, Sept. 27

Music in the Monument near Grand Junction — In celebration of National Public Lands Day, Colorado National Monument Association is hosting a concert with Jeneve Rose Mitchell at the Saddlehorn Amphitheater. Tickets are $25, entrance to the monument is free. Music begins at 5:30 p.m.

Dragon Boat Regatta and Night Market in Brighton — A free festival at Riverdale Regional Park. Dragon Boat races start at 10 a.m. and the Night Market starts at 4 p.m., followed by a drone show with music by Denver Taiko at 8:30 p.m.

Taste of the Market in Denver — A showcase of Denver Milk Market’s unique mix of vendors, serving tastes of everything from pizza and pasta to fried chicken and Ethiopian food. Small bites, drinks and live music take place from 4 to 10 p.m.

Rad Dirt Fest in Trinidad — A gravel bike festival featuring three courses beside the striking Spanish Peaks. Races start at 9:30 a.m. with registration beginning at $95.

Sphere Ensemble in Lafayette — A 14-member string ensemble that is redefining string music, with classical, baroque, rock, hip hop and more. On stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Boulder Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Tickets range from $10-40.

“Nourished: Works by Jazz Holmes” in Denver — Opening day for an exhibition showcasing the work of Jazz Holmes, who creates large-scale paintings that depict ingredients and recipes beloved throughout the American south. On view at the Denver Botanic Gardens from Sept. 27 through March 22, 2026.

Parker Fall Fest — A day of free, family-friendly events from 4 to 7 p.m. at O'Brien Park.

Morrison Cider Fest — A free, fall festival featuring apples, live music, kids’ activities and more. Celebrations take place from 10 a.m. to dark at the corner of Highway 8 and Summer Street in downtown Morrison.

Sunday, Sept. 28

Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk in Denver — A fundraiser for Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association. The event starts at 9 a.m. at City Park.

Sphere Ensemble in Denver — A 14-member string ensemble that is redefining string music, with classical, baroque, rock, hip hop and more. On stage at 3 p.m. at the King Center Recital Hall on the Auraria Campus. Tickets range from $10-40.

All weekend

