Gov. Polis recognizes Walsenburg Mercantile for preservation of historic building

The team behind the Walsenburg Mercantile, a historic warehouse in Southern Colorado featuring mixed-use space, was recognized by Gov. Jared Polis on Friday for its preservation work on the building and as a driver of the local economy.

The warehouse was one of the recipients of the 2026 Stephen H. Hart Awards for Historic Preservation, which is given to “projects or individuals that exemplify the outstanding archeology and historic preservation work being done in the Centennial State every day,” according to History Colorado, which nominated Walsenburg Mercantile. The award is named after the state’s first historic preservation officer.

Gov. Polis personally delivered the Governor’s Choice Award to Walsenburg Mercantile.

“Historic preservation is such an important tool as we honor and protect our state’s storied history,” Polis said in a social media post later that day. “Over the past five years, 216 historic buildings across Colorado have been revitalized—including the creation of 1,600 new housing units.”

The Walsenburg Mercantile was built in 1904 and first used as a warehouse for hides and grains, according to History Colorado. The Sporleder family, which still resides in Walsenburg today, ran it as a wholesale mercantile from its beginning until the 1990s. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the local historic register.

The three-story building was purchased and rehabilitated in 2022 by the Andreatta family. The first floor houses 80 local vendor spaces and a restaurant. The second floor provides seven AirBnB units as well as eight long-term housing units.

The Mercantile provides 40 jobs in the small town of about 3,000 located south of Pueblo. The town also acts as a gateway to the Spanish Peaks and Sand Dunes National Park from the I-25 Front Range corridor.

A combined $1.16 million in state and federal preservation tax credits helped to enhance the space. The building has original brick, restored historic flooring and “Colorado’s oldest working freight elevator,” according to its website.

Walsenburg Mercantile is located at 408 Russell Ave.

Editor’s note: History Colorado is a financial contributor to KRCC but has no editorial influence.