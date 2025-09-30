No decision yet from White House as Colorado seeks disaster aid from Trump administration

Colorado is asking the Trump administration for a Major Disaster Declaration to help wildfire recovery efforts in Rio Blanco County.

Such a federal declaration allows for federal aid and funding through FEMA to support recovery efforts from this summer’s Elk and Lee fires. A declaration would allow for additional loans, insurance help or other assistance.

“Damage from these fires and the subsequent flash flooding puts Colorado families, major energy production, and the local economy at risk. This is why Colorado is asking the federal government to continue supporting the state through these recovery efforts. By joining us in partnership, we can help communities in Rio Blanco recover from this disaster as fast as possible,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

The request has bipartisan support from the entire Colorado congressional delegation, with Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and GOP Rep. Jeff Hurd spearheading a letter in support of the state’s request.

The lawmakers said the communities in Rio Blanco County need federal assistance to rebuild.



“Successful recovery is essential to restoring the County’s economy, which depends on oil and gas, agriculture, outdoor recreation, and hunting and fishing,” they said in a letter to the Trump administration. “Without additional support, residents could face increased electricity costs, oil and gas production could slow, and important habitat and grazing lands could be lost. In addition, residents face ongoing hazards from the fire, including debris, burned trees, and threats to water quality and drinking water infrastructure.”

The fires caused about $27 million of damage from the fires and mudslides, and that initial damage assessment could grow larger over time.

It’s unclear how long it could take for the state’s request to be approved or denied.

In September, the Associated Press found that major disaster declarations are taking longer to get approved. In the early 2000s, it took about two weeks, rising to about three weeks under Republican and Democratic presidents during the last decade. On average, it’s taken a month during Trump’s term thus far. And some requests have been denied.



White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the president responds to each request with “great care and consideration” to ensure taxpayer dollars are used by states “to supplement — not substitute” their response and recovery from disasters.

“The Trump administration remains committed to empowering and working with State and local governments to invest in their own resilience before disaster strikes, making response less urgent and recovery less prolonged,” Jackson said in a statement.

This spring, Trump said FEMA should be eliminated and states should take more responsibility for disaster response and recovery. He created a FEMA Review Council, which is supposed to make recommendations for how to change FEMA.