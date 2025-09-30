New fire stations serve growing populations on the north side of both Pueblo and Colorado Springs

By Shanna Lewis
people in uniform rase a flag in front of a firehouse
Colorado Springs Fire Department
Colorado Springs Fire Station 24 opened in September on the north side of the city.

Several new fire stations opened recently in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. Officials say the facilities will help meet the demands from a growing population on the north sides of both cities and improve response times.

The cost to build the new station in Colorado Springs was around $13.4 million. Personnel at the new Fire Station 24 located at 2415 New Life Drive facility are expected to respond to about 1,000 calls each year.

In Pueblo, Fire Station No. 8 at 4405 Jerry Murphy Road and Fire Station No. 11 at 3205 W. 24th St. are part of a $37 million project that also includes a third station still under construction to replace an existing facility on the city’s east side.

All three Pueblo stations are net-zero efficient buildings designed for healthier, safer conditions for firefighters and include added training facilities.

