Small plane makes emergency landing on major road in Colorado Springs

A small airplane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning on a major route in northeastern Colorado Springs. The early morning incident closed two lanes of Powers Boulevard, which is also State Highway 21. Authorities said three people were on board the single-engine aircraft. All are accounted for and no one was injured.

The plane landed near southbound Powers, just north of Barnes. Firefighters spent part of the morning working to stop leaking fuel.

Impacts to traffic are expected to last throughout the morning. The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said on social media that the Federal Aviation Administration is responding.