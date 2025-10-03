What’s going on at national parks in Colorado during the shutdown?

Sites and lands in Colorado operated by the National Park Service are open, but “some services may be limited or unavailable,” according to the agency’s website.

Phone lines for all four national parks in the state went straight to voicemail, directing callers to visit the park's website for more information. The automated voicemail for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park stated that “this phone line is unavailable due to the lapse in appropriations.”

Elizabeth Kriebel had been camping in Great Sand Dunes National Park since Sunday. But when she arrived at the visitor center on Wednesday, it was closed.

“Luckily, we were able to visit the visitor center and all of that good stuff,” Kriebel said. “But we were hoping to come back here today and grab some souvenirs and get our passport stamped.”

The Department of the Interior outlined a government shutdown plan that states that national parks will be minimally staffed, like they were during the last shutdown. All visitor centers and other sites within the parks that are usually staffed with park rangers and other federal employees are closed.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Sand Dunes National Park fee station is closed on Oct. 1, 2025, and rangers were not collecting entry fees and handing out maps and advice, on the first day of the federal government shutdown.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Sand Dunes National Park Visitor Center’s doors are locked on Oct. 1, 2025, and a sign on the door says, “Due to the federal government shutdown, the National Park Service has closed most of its park facilities. While the shutdown continues, our park stores will remain closed.”

Near Rocky Mountain National Park, the Rocky Mountain Conservancy group said its Nature Store just outside the park entrance off Highway 34 will remain open. The RMC is a charity that “promotes stewardship” of the national park, according to their website.

Mesa Verde National Park’s voicemail stated the main park road, trails leading to Morefield Campground, and some “concession-managed operations” are open. However, cultural sites such as cliff dwellings, the park’s visitor and research center, and the park’s museum are closed. The Mesa Top Loop, Cliff Palace Loop, and all other trails are closed as well. A

ll tours and other ranger-led events are canceled. The voicemail message also stated that “other closures may exist” and that the message will be updated as the park’s operating status changes. However, visitors should moderate expectations. According to some Facebook users, Mesa Verde was closed and turning visitors away on Thursday.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Visitors at the Alpine Visitor Center on Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park in 2024. The park's website says its striving to stay open but some facilities will be closed during the government shutdown.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Visitors walk down a path towards the Spruce Tree House cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park, Sept. 16, 2025. This site and others in the park are closed because of ther government shutdown.

Great Sand Dunes National Park is open, but not collecting entry fees at the gate. Visitors at the park on Wednesday described seeing fewer park rangers than usual and closed structures.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is open, but with some services limited or unavailable, just as the park continues to deal with the fallout of the South Rim fire.

In a statement, Gov. Polis advocated for the federal government to keep Colorado’s national parks open.

“I have repeatedly called on the federal government to keep National Parks open, especially during the busy fall tourism season,” Polis said. “The state is offering support to keep Colorado’s iconic National Parks open for Coloradans and visitors. And we continue to monitor for next steps.”

File/Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The view from Sunset Point at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, between Montrose and Gunnison.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Hikers make their way up a ridge at Great Sand Dunes National Park, Sept. 30, 2025, the day before the government shutdown.

This is contrary to what former park superintendents said. In a letter sent to federal leaders, they advocated for parks to remain closed during the shutdown to prevent trash accumulation, vandalism and other damages. The National Park Conservation Association is also urging people to tell Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum that national parks should remain closed.

In 2023, Polis issued an executive order directing the Colorado Department of Natural Resources to work with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Office of State Planning and Budgeting to come up with a plan in the event of a government shutdown.

Polis’s office said in a statement to CPR that all three agencies “have identified several options to keep the park open and protected on a short-term basis. This is not a long-term solution, and a federal shutdown will significantly impact Colorado’s recreation revenue.”

It’s not clear exactly how much money from state funds can be used towards supporting the parks.

Small towns in rural areas near the parks may also take an economic hit because of the shutdown. If parks were to close and turn away tourists, these “gateway” communities would lose a major source of income.

According to data from the National Park Service, nearly 330 million park visitors spent $29 billion in “local gateway regions” across the country in 2024.

Maroon Bells, which is managed by the US Forest Service, is open through the weekend, but the website says visitors should be aware the shuttle bus may not be running.

A message posted on the US Forest Service website states that “The Radical Left Democrats shut down the government.”

“This government website will be updated periodically during the funding lapse for mission-critical functions. President Trump has made it clear he wants to keep the government open and support those who feed, fuel, and clothe the American people,” the message said.

Similar messages could be seen on other agency websites, raising concerns over ethics violations.

Additional reporting by Yvette Fernandez from MWNB