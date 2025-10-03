Fall festivals and other things to do in Colorado this weekend

Get out and enjoy the weekend with First Friday art receptions, autumnal festivities, apple-flavored treats, live music, theater productions, Halloween haunts and plenty more.

Here’s where to go and what to do across Colorado.

Friday, Oct. 1

Saturday, Oct. 4

Lafayette Music Fest — A day-long celebration of local music, featuring The Burroughs, Los Mocochetes, Barbara, Los Cheesies, Shady Oaks, Virgo Dart and over 20 other acts. Festivities take place from 11 a.m. to midnight at stages around town. Tickets start at $40.

Fall Gallery Fest in Westcliffe — Artist demos, live music and more from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.

“Archive 192” in Denver — An opening celebration for an exhibition of experimental abstraction by women photographers. The reception is 5–8 p.m. at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center. The exhibition is on view through Nov. 15.

Denver Bake Fest — Rebel Bread’s annual competition features a six-category bake-off of over 100 competitors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tasting tickets are available, starting at $7.

Daywalker Fest in Denver — A free daytime music festival featuring an all-local DJ lineup at McGregor Square from 2 to 8 p.m.

16th Street Grand Opening in Denver — The official launch of Denver’s updated mall features a ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade led by the Guerrilla Fanfare Brass Band, plus remarks from community leaders, followed by live performances, a scavenger hunt and many more events and deals. Festivities start at 11 a.m.

Tour de Corgi in Fort Collins — A crazy costume contest and carnival parade like ‘Tour de Fat,’ but with corgis. Held at Civic Center Park, starting at 9 a.m.

"Passages Through Music and Migration" in Fort Collins — The program invites audiences to reflect on different kinds of journeys through music. On stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center, with a streaming option also available.

Belgian Brew Fest in Denver — 15 world-class breweries join together at Bruz Beers, alongside food trucks and even a dog treat truck. Celebrations take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $55.

Sunday, Oct. 5

Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs — This special event eliminates motor vehicle access within the park from 5 a.m. to noon, offering guests a unique experience without cars. Admission to the park is free (as always).

Pumpkin Fest in Silverthorne — Families and community members of all ages can enjoy a giant pumpkin patch, face painting and fall crafts while kids ride the mini train or play in the inflatable bouncy houses. Celebrations take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rainbow Park.

Mid-Autumn Festival in Lakewood — Often referred to as the Thanksgiving of the East, this event is family-friendly and includes delicious family-style dining and mooncakes. Celebrations take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rockley’s Event Center in Lakewood. Tickets start at $35 for youth and $65 for adults, with group packages also available.

All weekend

Ongoing events, exhibitions and attractions