Survey: Have you been impacted by the shutdown?

The federal government shut down on Oct. 1 after Congress failed to come to an agreement on the country’s budget. When Congress fails to agree on funding, federal services can be shut down, which last happened in 2019. Essential services related to public safety remain operational, but many functions are suspended and federal employees are furloughed or temporarily laid-off.

As CPR News has reported, the Senate once again tried and failed to pass a seven-week temporary funding measure that the House passed two weeks ago. Now federal agencies and departments are in shut-down mode, with only critical services continuing. Many of their websites feature banners that read: “The Radical Left Democrats shut down the government.”

Each party is blaming the other.

CPR News will continue to cover the impacts and politics of the shutdown. We’re looking for stories from people like you, who are directly impacted. Share your experience below.