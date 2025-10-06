When I met John Williams

Many years ago I was called in to play tuba with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. The guest conductor that week was John Williams. Yes, THEE John Williams! He led us through his own music and even highlighted other composers. Playing for him was one of the biggest thrills of my life. Many of the orchestra players were amazed when they saw just how much music he had written for film.

After rehearsal I made my way to his dressing room. He was working on music for the film The Witches of Eastwick. He shook my hand and told me he liked the way I played a tough tuba solo. I was so excited that I blurted out, “Sir, I believe you are the Puccini of film composers.” He gave me a stunned look that felt like it lasted forever, then broke into a smile and said, “Puccini, eh? No one has ever compared me to Puccini. What a nice thing to say. Thank you.” He was kind and gracious. That moment is a treasure I will always hold.

Today John Williams is still with us at 93. He has had to cancel some concerts because of his diminishing health, but not long ago he surprised the Los Angeles Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall. He came out in a wheelchair and greeted the crowd with that same spark.

What makes John Williams so special is that his music gave life to so many of the movies we love. His music made Darth Vader more menacing. His music made E.T. flying on that bicycle with Elliot even more uplifting. His music turned Lost in Space, my favorite show as a kid, from a simple science fiction story into a true space opera. He showed us that film music today is classical music too.

I think of music as a meal. Without John Williams it would be like eating grilled chicken minus an essential spice, like black pepper or garlic - the flavor you need that makes life sing. There is nothing wrong with grilled chicken with no seasonings, but Williams gave us the spice, the flavor that makes life sing.

That is why I believe John Williams is one of the greatest composers of all time. He has given us the sound of wonder, the sound of fear, the sound of hope. I thank him for feeding our ears and our hearts with music that will live forever.

