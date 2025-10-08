Former Aguilar official charged with embezzling public funds, adding to the town’s financial and water woes

A former town official in Aguilar is facing multiple felony charges. That’s according to a press release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations. Tyra Marie Avila served as administrator, clerk and treasurer for 17 years in the small town — population 457 — located about an hour south of Pueblo.

Authorities accuse Avila of embezzling public funds for personal use, among other charges. The funds included federal loans and grants earmarked for the community’s critical water infrastructure.

According to reporting by the Walsenburg-based World Journal, a couple of years ago, contractors working for the town began construction on a new reservoir to help the community comply with state water law and improve its water system. Nearly $5.8 million from federal loans and grants was designated to pay for the project. But last year, disputes between the town and the contractors over billing and payments led to bounced checks.

CBI launched an investigation, along with the United States Department of Agriculture Office of the Inspector General and the Las Animas County Sheriff's Office.

The probe found the federal funds were allegedly mixed with the town’s general fund and used in part for personal expenses. Avila is accused of diverting over $26,000 in public funds to her personal bank accounts, according to CBI. The criminal charges also include theft, cybercrime, forgery and fraud by check. She turned herself in to law enforcement, posted a $15,000 bond and her next court date isn’t scheduled yet.

Meanwhile, the town has set up a new account dedicated to the water project. It's accessible only to the mayor and an official from the USDA, CBI said the town also set up other financial controls.