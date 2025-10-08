On and off ramps connecting southbound I-25 to U.S. Highway 50B near downtown Pueblo are closing 

By Shanna Lewis
A view of I-25 in Pueblo
The Exit 100A interchange at Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 50 in Pueblo is slated for construction in 2024.

Both the on and off ramps connecting southbound Interstate 25 to U.S. Highway 50B near downtown Pueblo are closing at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 10. Detours will be in place until the project is complete in 2027. Access to and from northbound I-25 will be open.

This long-term closure is due to construction work to update the interchange at Exit 100A, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. 

During the closures, the two ramps and the U.S. Highway 50B structure over the interstate will be demolished and replaced.

This $114 million project to replace the obsolete road infrastructure with a new diverging diamond interchange began in late 2024. The work includes building new bridges, noise and retaining walls and other improvements designed to provide safer driving conditions.

Map of the detours:

Southbound I-25 off-ramp to eastbound US 50B detour map. Motorists traveling southbound on I-25 should use CO 47 (Exit 101) to access eastbound US 50B.
Westbound US 50B on-ramp to Southbound I-25 detour map. Motorists traveling westbound on US 50B should use CO 47 (Exit 318) to access southbound I-25.

