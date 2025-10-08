On and off ramps connecting southbound I-25 to U.S. Highway 50B near downtown Pueblo are closing 

Both the on and off ramps connecting southbound Interstate 25 to U.S. Highway 50B near downtown Pueblo are closing at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 10. Detours will be in place until the project is complete in 2027. Access to and from northbound I-25 will be open.
This long-term closure is due to construction work to update the interchange at Exit 100A, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
During the closures, the two ramps and the U.S. Highway 50B structure over the interstate will be demolished and replaced.
This $114 million project to replace the obsolete road infrastructure with a new diverging diamond interchange began in late 2024. The work includes building new bridges, noise and retaining walls and other improvements designed to provide safer driving conditions.