On and off ramps connecting southbound I-25 to U.S. Highway 50B near downtown Pueblo are closing 

Both the on and off ramps connecting southbound Interstate 25 to U.S. Highway 50B near downtown Pueblo are closing at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 10. Detours will be in place until the project is complete in 2027. Access to and from northbound I-25 will be open.

This long-term closure is due to construction work to update the interchange at Exit 100A, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

During the closures, the two ramps and the U.S. Highway 50B structure over the interstate will be demolished and replaced.

This $114 million project to replace the obsolete road infrastructure with a new diverging diamond interchange began in late 2024. The work includes building new bridges, noise and retaining walls and other improvements designed to provide safer driving conditions.

Map of the detours:

Colorado Department of Transportation Southbound I-25 off-ramp to eastbound US 50B detour map. Motorists traveling southbound on I-25 should use CO 47 (Exit 101) to access eastbound US 50B.