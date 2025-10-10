CPR News’ voter guide to the 2025 November election

Colorado is holding a Coordinated Election on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 and voters will only have to decide on two issues on the statewide ballot.

Voters in many counties and municipalities will have local decisions to make but CPR News is only focusing on statewide measures. Luckily, our partners over at Denverite and KRCC are releasing their own voter guides that we can point you to below.

In the meantime, here’s some quick things to know.

Since this is an odd-year election, with no federal or state-level races at stake, it’s simply called a Coordinated Election. And like all elections in Colorado, this election is also conducted as a mail ballot.

You can find more information about voting by mail, tracking your ballot and other questions you may have in our election FAQ here.

Statewide measures

Colorado voters will decide on a pair of measures meant to help bolster funding for school meals for all students, as well as to blunt federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps. Learn more about them below.

Denver election

Denver voters will mostly be deciding on a slew of bond measures. But the ballot also includes a referendum on whether to keep or repeal the city’s ban on flavored tobacco. Find breakdowns for all the issues here.

Southern Colorado election

