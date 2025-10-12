We spent the night at a Southern Colorado motel attached to a drive-in theater

The first thing you see from Highway 160 are the twin screens. One faces the cars. The other faces the rooms.

The nearly 60-year-old Best Western Movie Manor in Monte Vista, Colorado, is a motel that overlooks a drive-in theater.

Three years ago, Shital Patelia moved her family here from Aurora to buy and run both.

“People who came here for their honeymoons or their first date revisit us after 40 years, 50 years, 60 years. And they tell you the history,” Patelia said as her toddler scooted around the lobby on a Big Wheel.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Movie Manor owner Shital Patelia scoops popcorn in the concession stand, as “Sketch” plays on the final night of the motel’s drive-in movie season, Sept. 29, 2025.

On arrival, guests pull into a driveway with the names of stars and characters etched into the cement. Some are misspelled. Will Ferrel. Tarzen.

The concierge informed me of the night’s feature film and explained how to hear and see it from my room.

“There's a volume button on the wall. If you open the curtains, you can see the screen.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A storm gathers over Movie Manor, a combination drive-in movie and Best Western motel, outside the San Luis Valley town of Monte Vista.

Each of the dated but serviceable rooms is named for a star. My room – 106 – is the Robert De Niro. Danny DeVito and Cary Grant are on either side. Inside hang framed illustrations of Hollywood royalty.

The daytime view of the drive-in theater is somehow disconcerting — like seeing a Disney mascot without its head on.

The motel had plenty of guests the night I visited, but by movietime — 7:30 — not a single car had driven in. Granted, the film season was about to wind down Sept. 30th. (The motel itself is open year-round.)

Like clockwork, Patelia started the film, “Sketch,” about a girl whose drawings come to life. She marched to the concession stand where the retro wood-paneled vibes are as delectable as the popcorn.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Car speakers hang from their hooks in an empty drive-in move parking lot at Movie Manor, a motel, outside the San Luis Valley town of Monte Vista as “Sketch” plays on the final night of its season, Sept. 29, 2025.

Running this place, she said, is rewarding… and hard. She peppers her complaint with a light sales pitch.

“It's a huge place. We are spread out on 40 acres of land, so it is difficult. We have certain spots where people can bring their RVs. There are many [renovation] projects upcoming. It's like a huge elephant you have to feed every single day. But you are in the wilderness. So come and enjoy Mother Nature.”

And a movie.