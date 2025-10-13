JeffCo Sheriff investigating swastika displayed along I-70, no suspects yet

A swastika seen and removed from I-70 near Golden this weekend is being called appalling by Jefferson County lawmakers, and is now evidence in a criminal investigation launched by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

On Saturday morning, the antisemitic symbol was spotted on a steep hillside next to I-70 on Jefferson County Open Space land. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the symbol was removed by officers and rangers as quickly as possible.

“I can tell you we have an investigator assigned to it,” said Karlyn Tilley, Public Information Officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

She said there are no suspects in the case, and that she does not recall a case of vandalism like this before.

State lawmakers from Jefferson County released a joint statement Monday calling it an “appalling act that spreads fear and division in a community that stands for respect and dignity.”

The vandalism was also condemned by Jewish community leaders and organizations.

“This deeply disturbing incident serves as a painful reminder of the antisemitism and hate that continues to threaten our communities," said the Anti-Defamation League's Rocky Mountain chapter in a statement. "Now more than ever, we must stand together as a community to reject hate in all its forms and reaffirm our commitment to creating an inclusive society where all people can live safely and with dignity and respect."

Tilley described the symbol as made from plastic material, smaller in size than a billboard, but large enough to be seen from the interstate as people drove by.

“It was purposely put in that position,” Tilley said, adding that if there is an arrest, she doesn’t want to see the perpetrator get any credit. “The people who did this, we’re not going to give them any more publicity than they already have.”

The county has set up a tipline and Tilley asked anyone with information about the sighting to call it. The number is: 303-271-5612.