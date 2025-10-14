‘Nothing short of miraculous,’ Second student injured in Evergreen school shooting released from hospital

Read the latest reporting on the Evergreen High School shooting here.

The second victim shot in the Evergreen High School attack is out of the hospital.

Student Matthew Silverstone has been in the hospital since last month's shooting. The 18-year-old was shot twice — once in the head and once in the chest, according to a statement from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. His heart stopped twice, once at the scene of the shooting and once in the ambulance as it was on its way to the hospital.

“Matthew is no longer in intensive care and is now focused on what will be a long road of rehabilitation,” the family said in the statement. “The fact that we are able to share that with you, just five weeks after the attack, is nothing short of miraculous … He can now speak. In fact, he is happy to tell you, ‘I’m still alive!’”

The family said Silverstone is walking with help and has exceeded his doctor’s expectations in recovery so far.

Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Matthew Silverstone, 18, surrounded by about 140 first responders and hospital staff outside CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital's emergency entrance to celebrate his release. Silverstone was in the hospital for weeks after he and one other student were shot in the Evergreen High School shooting on Sept. 10, 2025.

“Your generosity has reminded us that we are not alone. Each act of kindness, each word of encouragement, each prayer, has lifted Matthew and all of us more than I can ever express,” Paige Silverstone, Matthew’s mother, said. “You have helped carry us through our darkest moments. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with us, for believing in miracles, and for helping us hold on to hope.”

Silverstone was released from CommonSpirit St. Anthony earlier Tuesday. Another student victim was released weeks ago. The gunman died at the scene due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.