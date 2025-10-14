Former Colorado School of Mines professor pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in DUI

A former Colorado School of Mines professor who was charged with DUI and vehicular homicide in connection with the death of a Golden police officer in 2024 pleaded guilty Monday.

Stephen Geer was charged in the crash that killed Officer Evan Dunn last November.

Geer told police he had one beer with a colleague before driving in a snowstorm on Nov. 6. Two Golden police officers were responding to a previous crash on Highway 58 around 4:40 p.m. that day when Geer plowed into one of the vehicles involved in the crash, pinning Dunn under Geer’s car. Dunn died; three others were also injured.

Prosecutors say Geer was originally charged with five counts in the incident. As part of the plea deal, they agreed to dismiss other charges so long as Geer agreed to serve a sentence of four to 18 years in prison, thereby eliminating the possibility of receiving a sentence of probation.

Geer is set to be sentenced Jan. 21, 2026.