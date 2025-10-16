Colorado Springs Police K9 recovering after stabbing

A Colorado Springs Police K9 officer named Roam is recovering after he was stabbed multiple times in an altercation on Wednesday.

Authorities said Roam was part of a tactical team responding to a report of a violation of a domestic violence protection order in northeast Colorado Springs. The suspect, 37-year-old Anthony Bryant, had barricaded himself inside the home. When officers, including Roam, confronted him, Roam was stabbed.

"Roam came to us … with some pretty extensive lacerations," said Dr. Abby Sticker with Animal ER Care, which provided initial care. Sticker said Roam had cuts on his neck, his head and his abdomen, which extended into his rear left leg.

"After some pretty extensive stabilization efforts, we were able to get him into surgery," she said. Sticker said his left rear leg needed amputation.

CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez said Roam was not wearing a stab-proof vest because he was two months shy of the minimum age to receive one.

"Those vests are donated to us," he said, "but the K9 has to be 20 months old to receive the vest. The reason for that is they're still growing, so you want the vest to fit them appropriately."

While still in critical condition, the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs said on social media Thursday morning that Roam lifted his head and looked around, "and even wagged his tail a few times."

Vasquez did not identify Roam's handler but said K9s are part of the family.

"They aren't just a partner, they're buddies," he said. "They're with you so much, so often 24 hours a day, seven days a week, they become part of his family and they're part of the CSPD family."

"As a direct result of Roam's actions," Vasquez added, "no officers were injured, and Bryant is in custody" as of late Wednesday afternoon. Bryant faces charges including burglary, obstruction, resisting arrest, and attempted killing of a police service animal. Other charges could be filed.