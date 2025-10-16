Billionaire Michael Bloomberg reshapes early race for Colorado governor

The billionaire businessman, former New York City mayor and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg wrote a $500,000 check a few weeks ago for a super PAC supporting Michael Bennet for governor.

Bloomberg’s contribution to an independent committee, free of campaign limits, could potentially reshape the race for a primary that’s still eight months away, giving Bennet a clear fundraising advantage over his Democratic primary rival, Attorney General Phil Weiser.

Bloomberg, who owns a luxury ranch property outside of Meeker, has long been a major donor to ballot issues and candidates in Colorado. A few weeks before giving to the super PAC for Bennet, he wrote a check for $1.5 million to support a ban on flavored tobacco products currently on the ballot in Denver.

An advocate for gun restrictions, charter schools and public health causes, Bloomberg has given about $10 million to Colorado political races since 2012, including $2 million to support Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s failed gubernatorial campaign in 2018 and another $500,000 for Johnston’s successful run for mayor in 2023.

Bloomberg’s communications team did not respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg’s contribution to Bennet’s super PAC, Rocky Mountain Way, gives Bennet a more than $900,000 advantage over Weiser.

Representatives for Rocky Mountain Way did not respond to a request for comment. Independent committees cannot coordinate directly with the campaign.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (left) and Sen. Michael Bennet march next to each other during a Walk For Their Lives demonstration during the Boulder Jewish Festival. June 8, 2025.

Weiser, a prodigious fundraiser himself, has reported contributions of $3.8 million so far this year to his official campaign committee, more than Bennet’s $2.7 million. But Weiser got a three-month head start, and Bennet has, on average, far exceeded Weiser in direct contributions each month since getting into the race.

Where Bennet holds a bigger advantage, though, is through the independent committee that supports his candidacy. Rocky Mountain Way has raised $2.2 million from donors like Bloomberg, the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association, Guild Education founder Rachel Romer (granddaughter of former governor Roy Romer), and kidney dialysis giant DaVita.

The combined totals, direct and indirect, bring fundraising by Bennet and Weiser to about $9 million.

“It is a stunning amount, but it is also what you would expect to mount and win a statewide campaign in the post-Citizens United era,” said Curtis Hubbard, owner of OnSight Public Affairs, a political consultancy not affiliated with any statewide candidate races.

Hubbard noted that Weiser is adept at fundraising, but has met his match against Bennet, who once ran Senate Democrats’ national fundraising efforts.

Bennet’s campaign didn’t respond directly to a request for comment, but pointed to a press release where campaign manager Ben Waldon emphasized the Senator’s grassroots support, noting that 87 percent of contributions in the last quarter were $100 or less.

“We’re honored to have the support of hardworking Coloradans from every corner of the state,” said Waldon in the statement. “Coloradans know that Michael is the only candidate in this race who has a bold vision to make Colorado more affordable, protect our democracy, and build a brighter future for all of us.”

The independent committee supporting Weiser, Fighting for Colorado, has raised $216,000 — less than 10 percent of the soft money contributions supporting Bennet.

Weiser’s campaign wouldn’t make him available for an interview or answer specific questions, but in a statement, campaign manager Anna Huck said they were proud that Weiser’s campaign fundraising is locally focused.

“By contrast, Michael Bennet is bankrolled substantially by out-of-state special interests, groups that plan to privatize our K-12 schools, and a dark money PAC with secret donors. We are proud to be the campaign of and for Colorado—and will never stop fighting for the people who live here,” said Huck.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at the State Capitol.

On the Republican side, the field is much bigger, but the money game is much sleepier. State Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer only recently entered the race and reported raising $188,669 in about three weeks of fundraising.

Other Republicans in the race brought in smaller amounts, including Navy veteran and businessman Robert Moore, who raised $108,119 this year, and state Representative Scott Bottoms, who reported $78,958 in contributions. Fourteen of the 21 Republicans with active campaigns have raised less than $1,000 so far.

Still, if the early fundraising on the Democratic side is any indication, voters should expect to see Bennet and Weiser on their TV nonstop ahead of the primary next June.

“It’s a good time for people to invest in as many streaming platforms without commercials as possible,” Hubbard joked.