With SNAP benefits running out of money, Colorado officials sound the alarm

More than 600,000 Coloradans may struggle to eat next month, if the federal government remains closed due to a stalemate in Washington, D.C.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also referred to as SNAP or food stamps, will not be able to provide assistance to hungry Coloradans for the month of November if Congress doesn’t pass a funding bill before the end of October. In a press release Friday, Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado is exploring ways to backstop the anticipated losses.

“Our State is looking at all options for helping feed families in need and is currently having conversations about the negative impacts this will create and how to support people should the federal government not reopen,” Polis said.

The state notes that half of the SNAP recipients in Colorado are children, 10 percent are elderly and 15 percent are living with a disability.

Weld, Boulder and Mesa counties were among those to issue similar press releases raising the alarm about the pending change.

“There will be a lot of families throughout Weld County who will need additional assistance with basic essentials if the November benefits are delayed,” Jamie Ulrich, Weld County human services director, said in a release Friday.

The state is directing residents in need to contact their local food banks or county resources. That includes calling Colorado 211, visiting 211colorado.org or going to feedingcolorado.org/find-food to see a list of local food banks.

The federal government shut down at the beginning of October, cutting off many federal services.

Republicans and Democrats have been at a standstill over a short term funding bill, with the sticking point being a debate about whether it will extend a tax credit program that lowers costs for health insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act.

Senate Democrats have said they will not vote to reopen the government without an extension of those tax credits.