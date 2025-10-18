Crowds gather across Colorado for ‘No Kings’ protests

Updated at 2:46 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Thousands of protesters gathered across the state on Saturday in opposition to the Trump administration's policies. From Grand Junction to the eastern plains, crowds gathered along street corners and in parks, holding “No Kings” signs and chanting.

Christian de Booy for CPR News Protesters at the Glenwood Springs No Kings Protest on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

The rally in downtown Glenwood Springs drew people from the region as a large crowd listened to music and rallied before walking down Main Street. Darlene Bernard drove two hours from her home in Craig in the northwest part of the state. The retired census bureau employee said because of her job, she used to keep her views to herself, and living in a conservative town also makes it tougher.

“I used to have to be politically correct all the time, and so I just didn't say anything,” she said. “But now I do, but I wait till I'm within a safe place.”

Bernard said under President Donald Trump’s administration, she’s most unhappy with the loss of rights.

“I'm afraid we're going to lose our ability to vote. I think we may lose our right to this kind of meeting and rally. And I just don't want to see our country go in that direction.”

Andrew Kenney/Denverite Thousands are gathered along Wadsworth Boulevard near Olde Town Arvada on the morning of Oct. 18, 2025

The scene was similar across the state and across the nation. More than a thousand protesters lined Wadsworth Blvd near Olde Town Arvada around 10:30 am. The crowd chanted while cars passing by blared their horns.

Denver drew several thousand to the State Capitol.

“The state of our country is just absolutely sad,” Amber Guerrero said as she waited for the Denver rally to begin. “I guess that’s really the best word. We’ve never been more divided. The administration is just ripping rights away from people.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite From left to right, Stacy Bedell, Sarah Deering and Amber Guerrero at the No Kings protest at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

The rallies across the state were marked by colorful costumes, signs with sometimes colorful language, chants and honking horns. A handful of counter-protesters showed up at a few rallies.This is the second installment of the “No Kings” protest. The first was in June, when thousands of people gathered throughout the state — and many more across the country.

Here are scenes from across Colorado:

More than 1,000 rally in Grand Junction

Bright blue skies greeted “No Kings” rallyers in Grand Junction outside of the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s office. Music and inflatable costumes were everywhere at the peaceful gathering.

James Simpson was dressed as a frog.

Stina Sieg/CPR News More than a thousand people gather in Grand Junction outside the clerk and recorder’s office on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, for the No Kings protest.

“I decided to come out because it’s the greatest country in the world and we need to show up when it needs us,” he said. “We need to fight for our freedom and our democracy.”

He praised the turnout and the vibe: “You can feel the passion of all of these people.”

He said he was not surprised to see a large rally in more conservative Mesa County.

“We have people who are very liberal or very conservative, and if we sort of look past our differences, we can live in harmony,” he said. “The current administration has tried to emphasize the divisions, and I think we just need to move away from that and realize that we have an amazing community and we need to come together.”

Stina Sieg with CPR News

Glenwood Springs hosts protesters from around the region

People were holding all kinds of signs like “protect our democracy” and “we’re all immigrants.”

Eileen Wysocki from New Castle was decked out in a full chicken suit, holding a sign that she said was directed at congressional Republicans, “Don’t be a chicken stand up to Trump.”

Christian de Booy for CPR News Protester Eileen Wysocki of New Castle at the Glenwood Springs No Kings Protest on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Christian de Booy for CPR News Protesters at the Glenwood Springs No Kings Protest on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

“Stop letting him have unfettered powers; they need to do their jobs. So that's what the sign is all about,” said Wysocki.

She’s originally from Chicago and said the ICE raids are especially upsetting and she urged people to keep speaking out and fighting against the administration. For U.S Marine veteran Bob Bognar from Basalt, he thinks the political climate is reminiscent of the Vietnam War era. He served in the Marines for six years in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“But I protested the Vietnam War too,” he said. “And this is starting to get to be a little bit like back then.”

He held up a sign that said “I did not join the Marines in order to invade L.A”

Christian de Booy for CPR News U.S Marine veteran Bob Bognar at the Glenwood Springs No Kings Protest on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Attendees also said they wanted the Democratic party to do more to push back against Trump and his actions, even as some said they were glad the party was trying to protect healthcare access.

“I think that there is a feeling for me of there being some level of weakness in our own Democratic party. So I feel like the best we can do as a people is to stand up and I do think there is some leadership, but it's not as strong as I would like to see,” said Sharron Fierro from Carbondale.

Fierro said the country has taken many steps backwards in terms of freedom of speech and being part of a community where people feel like they can freely speak and not feel threatened by the government.

“There have been a lot of distressing moments since January, and I think probably one of the most disturbing is Trump's retribution campaign against anyone who opposes him or disagrees with him,” she said.

Christian de Booy for CPR News Protester Michael Podmore of New Castle at the Glenwood Springs No Kings Protest on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

The mood throughout the morning was upbeat, and a group of musicians played Irish folk tunes, they said to highlight Irish immigrants and nod to the fact that the U.S is a country of immigrants. For New Castle resident Michael Podmore, he’s optimistic that more and more people will start speaking out against what he views as an authoritarian takeover attempt.

“I've never been so patriotic. I feel like I love my country. I wanna stand for democracy and do everything I can to help our country stay a Democratic place. And we're not perfect, but we're gonna keep trying.”

Idaho Springs protesters march through downtown.

Kyle Harris/Denverite A crowd marches through Idaho Springs for the No Kings Protest on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

In the roughly 1,700-person mountain town of Idaho Springs, nearly 200 people rallied above the I-70 ramp and marched through the historic downtown, decrying the Trump administration and what they described as his “fascist” and “authoritarian” regime.

The “No Kings” rally, organized by the Clear Creek Democrats, included both Republicans and Democrats who oppose Trump’s leadership and the direction the country has headed.

Demonstrators held signs and American flags and celebrated the Constitution and a welcoming attitude toward immigrants.

Dozens of cars drove by, blasting their horns in support. Retailers, restaurant owners and shoppers stood on the sidewalk, cheering the protesters, giving them high fives.

Only a handful of cars drove by shouting, “Trump.” One gave the protesters the middle finger.

The handful of critics did not deter the demonstrators, who framed their protest as a patriotic affair.

“During this really dreadful Trump administration, I am just concerned about so many things,” said Laurie Beckel, the chair of the Clear County Democrats. “I am concerned about all the people who are being left behind. We're going to lose the gains we've made for the middle class, and that is terribly concerning. I am concerned about the erosion of democracy.”

Beckel grew up in Littleton, the daughter of a conservative state senator. She spent her life protesting for her values: condemning the Vietnam War, nuclear proliferation and more recently the rise of Trump.

Kyle Harris/Denverite Laurie Becker, Idaho Springs chair for the Clear Creek County Democrats, at the No Kings protest in Idaho Springs on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

“As you can see, this is a completely peaceful protest with people who are against turning this country into a fascist country — and we’re doing so peacefully.”

Corey Novak held a sign drawn on an old pizza box that stated “Respect Our Constitution.”

“I'm out here because I love our country, and I don't like to see the road that it's going down,” she said. “And this is my right to protest and to stand up against saving democracy.”

Kyle Harris/Denverite A "dog for democracy" at the No Kings protest in Idaho Springs on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Kyle Harris/Denverite Protester Megan Potter at the No Kings protest above I-70 in Idaho Springs on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Novak has been moved by how many older people in her community have been protesting and marching in the streets and wants to see more of that from her own Millennial generation. Her friends oppose the Trump administration, but generally decided to stay home.

“I studied the Holocaust, and I see this happening again,” Novak said. “I will not be a part of it.”

Kyle Harris with Denverite

Denver seniors gather at Syracuse and Martin Luther King

A large group of seniors who were worried about trying to make it to downtown Denver rallied at the intersection of Syracuse and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Ninety-year-old Phyllis Parks attended the rally with her 61-year-old daughter Erin.

“I'm happy to be here to support my mother, but I'm also here for myself and for my country,” Erin said. “I think that we are coming perilously close to having a dictatorship, and it absolutely disturbs me. I lived in Spain as they were coming out of a fascist era. I didn't know anyone who didn't have a family member that was murdered during the conflict. And this only gets worse if we let it happen.”

John Daley/CPR News This is Phyllis and Erin Parks of Denver. Phyllis is 90 and Erin, her daughter, is 61. They attended a protest for seniors at Syracuse and MLK in Denver, Colo., who couldn't easily demonstrate downtown.

She said the U.S. was not found as a “theocracy.”

“We're meant to be a republic,” she said. “We're meant to be represented by all people in this nation. And unless you are Native American, you are from immigrant stock or you are an immigrant. That's what makes us strong. It's what makes us great. “

John Daley with CPR News

About 200 gather in Larkspur

About 30 miles north of Colorado Springs along Interstate 25 sits the small town of Larkspur, population about 200.

It’s known for hosting the Colorado Renaissance Festival every summer, but on Saturday, about 200 people gathered to take part in a “No Kings” protest at Larkspur Community Park.

Kendra Carr/KRCC News Protestors at the "No Kings" protest in Larkspur on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Kendra Carr/KRCC News Protestors at the "No Kings" protest in Larkspur on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Retiree Joe B., who requested anonymity due to his political affiliation, was among the attendees. He described himself as a lifelong Republican until 2016, when he started voting Democrat. He said for a town this small, the turnout was great.

“People are waking up to the fact that this country is in trouble and it's time to get out and do something about it,” he said.

Tom Rogers, who has lived in Larkspur for 32 years, said he wanted to be “part of the body counts so people can see it’s ok to participate.”

“You don’t have to shelter in place just because you’re a liberal or Democrat.”

The protest took place at Larkspur Community Park on Saturday morning.

Kendra Carr with KRCC

Denver crowd gathers State Capitol

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite People gather at the Colorado State Capitol for the No Kings protest in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

As the crowd in Denver began to build in size, one protester wanted to make sure her message was one of peace. Ashley Barto was dressed in a multi-colored costume and headband. She chose the costume in response to national Republican leaders calling the protests “Hate America” rallies.

“We’re being portrayed by the other side as hateful and wanting conflict,” she said. “I just wanted to make clear that we’re here for peace and here to avoid conflict and here to support our country.” She said she doesn’t agree with the “rights that are being taken away by the administration.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Protesters hold up signs and American flags, including Todd Ahlenius, at the No Kings protest at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite People gather at the Colorado State Capitol for the No Kings protest in Denver, Colo., on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

“We are the majority and we have power,” she said.

Sandy Battulga with CPR News

Westcliffe, a town of less than 500, holds 'No Kings' protest Saturday morning

Briana Heaney/KRCC News A "No Kings" protest in Westcliffe on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Amid a sunny but crisp morning in Westcliffe, about 150 people were among the first in Colorado to participate in “NO Kings” protests on Saturday.

Protesters gathered at The Bluff park on the west end of Main Street in the small town nestled between the Wet Mountain Valley and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Its population is estimated at about 435 people, according to the last Census.

Lisa Kelley came out with her dog and friend to speak out against the administration.

Briana Heaney/KRCC News Marshal McKinney and Lisa Kelley pose with Lisa's dog during a "No Kings" protest in Westcliffe on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

She said ICE’s immigration enforcement and “pulling people off that are never seen again” were among the reasons she is protesting.

“Every day I wake up and it's just more appalling news,” Kelley said. “I feel like I'm in the twilight zone.”

Briana Heaney with KRCC reporting from Westcliffe