PHOTOS: ‘No Kings’ protesters around Colorado take cue from Portland, showing out with inflatable costumes

Thousands of Coloradans gathered in cities large and small on Saturday to voice their opposition to the Trump administration as part of a nationwide network of protests called “No Kings.” The name is in reference to what organizers say are the president’s authoritative actions.

This was the second such protest this year. This time, however, many came out in droves with inflatable costumes, a tactic that started in Portland during recent immigration raids.

From Pikachu to frogs and T-Rex, here’s a roundup as seen throughout the state.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Protester Laverne Gomez in an inflatable leopard suit at the No Kings protest at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver, Colo. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Briana Heaney/KRCC News A "No Kings" protest in Westcliffe on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Ilana Newman/Daily Yonder Cathy Lilly, who lives in Dolores, Colorado, protests in a panda costume in nearby Cortez during No Kings Day on October 18, 2025

MaryAnne Talbott/Alamosa Citizen Protesters at the "No Kings" rally in Alamosa on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Stina Sieg/CPR News More than a thousand people gather in Grand Junction outside the clerk and recorder’s office on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, for the No Kings protest.

Raleigh Burleigh/Sopris Sun A protester in a shark costume was one of more than 2,000 people participating in "No King" demonstrations in Glenwood Springs. The vibe was festive overall despite some hecklers driving by.

Andrea Chalfin/KRCC News A person in a dinosaur costume at a "No Kings" protest in La Junta on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Matthew Eric Lit/Crestone Eagle A costumed protester hops across Hwy. 285 to join about 50 protesters in Saguache, CO, a small town in southern Colorado's San Luis Valley.

Dana Coffield/The Colorado Sun A man in Louisville protests ICE deporations on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Patti Brown/Estes Valley Voice Quite a few protesters donned costumes and many brought dogs to the rally in Estes Park.

Mark Craddock/World Journal A protester in a costume during a "No Kings" protest in Walsenburg on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

MaryAnne Talbott/Alamosa Citizen Protesters in inflatable costumes during a "No Kings" rally in Alamosa on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Stephanie Rivera/CPR News A protester in an inflatable costume during the "No Kings" rally in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

