PHOTOS: ‘No Kings’ protesters around Colorado take cue from Portland, showing out with inflatable costumes

Thousands of Coloradans gathered in cities large and small on Saturday to voice their opposition to the Trump administration as part of a nationwide network of protests called “No Kings.” The name is in reference to what organizers say are the president’s authoritative actions.
This was the second such protest this year. This time, however, many came out in droves with inflatable costumes, a tactic that started in Portland during recent immigration raids.
From Pikachu to frogs and T-Rex, here’s a roundup as seen throughout the state.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!
Colorado Postcards are snapshots of our colorful state in sound. They give brief insights into our people and places, our flora and fauna, and our past and present, from every corner of Colorado. Listen now.