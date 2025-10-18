‘No Kings’ protests liveblog: Scenes from around Southern Colorado’s big and small cities and towns

Public spaces in multiple cities and towns across Southern Colorado are slated to be filled with protesters throughout Saturday, Oct. 18 as part of the “No Kings” demonstrations taking place nationwide.

The protests are planned at different times and locations all over the region with the goal of conducting peaceful actions and “to stand together in the belief that America belongs to its people, not kings,” according to national event organizers.

Specifically, demonstrators are protesting what organizers are calling “President Trump’s authoritarian actions and power grabs.” Republican leaders, in turn, are describing the demonstrations as "Hate America" rallies.

Follow along as KRCC and its newsroom partners bring you the scenes from throughout the region, including rural and smaller towns.

10:30 a.m. Westcliffe, town of less than 500, holds “No Kings” protest Saturday morning

Amid a sunny but crisp morning in Westcliffe, about 100 people were among the first in Colorado to participate in “NO Kings” protests on Saturday.

Protestors gathered at The Bluff park on the west end of Main Street in the small town nestled between the Wet Mountain Valley and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Its population is estimated at about 435 people, according to the last Census.

Briana Heaney/KRCC News Marshal McKinney and Lisa Kelley pose with Lisa's dog during a "No Kings" protest in Westcliffe on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Lisa Kelley came out with her dog and friend to speak out against the administration.

She said ICE’s immigration enforcement and “pulling people off that are never seen again” were among the reasons she is protesting.

“Everyday I wake up and it's just more appalling news,” Kelley said. “I feel like I'm in the twilight zone.”

— CPR's Stephanie Rivera and KRCC's Briana Heaney reporting from Westcliffe