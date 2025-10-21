Indie 102.3 Giveaways

Win tickets and a Lucius VIP experience!
Sign up below for a chance to win a pair of Lucius tickets + VIP experience. This contest wraps up on 11/4. Here's what you get with Lucius' exclusive Pre-Show VIP Experience includes...
- An intimate performance by Lucius
- Q&A session with Lucius
- Group photo with Lucius
- Access to Lucius’ Yard Sale — complete with rare, one-of-a-kind costumes and archival, out-of-print merchandise
- Commemorative VIP tour poster, signed by Lucius, + VIP laminate
- Priority entry to the venue
