Northglenn residents charged with more than 100 animal cruelty charges

Two Northglenn residents are facing 109 counts of animal cruelty after authorities rescued 117 animals from their Wyco Park home in July.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office charged Patti Joslin, 69, and Dakotah Joslin, 32, with 11 counts of aggravated animal cruelty (a Class 4 Felony) and 98 counts of cruelty to animals (a Class 1 misdemeanor).

The Northglenn Police Department responded to a report of suspected animal neglect and cruelty at a home in the 1900 block of 116th Drive on July 16. Officers arrived to find 117 animals living in unsanitary and undesirable conditions. The living room was filled with destroyed couches and open cages.

Officers removed 96 cats and 19 dogs from the home. A dog and a cat were found deceased. The surviving animals were transported to the Riverdale Animal Shelter for further care and evaluation.

The Riverdale Animal Shelter has experienced overcrowding due to a string of animal rescues in Adams County in recent months.

After the Northglenn rescue, 70 cats were taken from a home in Thornton. Sixty cats were removed from a Federal Heights residence. A Commerce City couple were arrested and charged with animal cruelty and child abuse after three children and 35 animals were found living in deplorable conditions.

Last Wednesday, deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Management officers rescued 33 dogs discovered living in deplorable conditions in a Strasburg home. The animals were removed, and their homeowners were charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.