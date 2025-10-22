Explore some of the local ballot issues in Southern Colorado for the 2025 election

It might be an odd numbered year without the high profile national and state races, but voters in seven Southern Colorado counties and a number of municipalities have ballot measures to consider. These ballot items cover issues ranging from using lodging taxes to help fund affordable housing and child care to sales taxes for street repairs and more.



The tables and map below show county and municipal issues around the region. School district elections and special service district issues on ballots are not included.

This information is taken from public sources. All data is derived from the Colorado Health Foundation's Local Ballot Measure Tracker and prepared by the Colorado Health Institute.