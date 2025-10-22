Pueblo 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Brett Boston

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Pueblo City Council. Here's how Council At Large candidate Brett Boston responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I am a proud Pueblo native, Centennial High School graduate and CSU–Pueblo alumnus with a Bachelor’s in Business Management and an MBA earned with honors. As co-owner of Southwest Grill, a beloved local restaurant, I have combined business leadership with a passion for serving my community. My path into public service began by addressing problem properties and advocating for stronger accountability to impact Pueblo’s neighborhoods.

Since then, I have fought for stricter hotel regulations, fair utility rates, and stronger support for law enforcement, while serving on boards and commissions to advance Pueblo’s growth. As the youngest person ever to sit in my seat on City Council, I am focused on public safety, economic development, and expanding community amenities. I come with the creative ideas and new energy that I believe Pueblo needs currently. I believe in representing the voices of Pueblo citizens with integrity, transparency, and common sense and encouraging them to “Be Involved” in shaping the city’s future.

What are the three biggest issues facing Pueblo that you want to address, and how do you plan on addressing them?

My top priorities are public safety, economic growth and expanding community amenities. I will focus on public safety by working to expand our DICE and Impact teams, seek grant funding for neighborhood camera programs, and strengthen partnerships between city/county law enforcement and the community.

I will also push for programs that support victims of crime while holding offenders accountable. On economic development, I will begin discussions with PURA, our economic development arm and local businesses to streamline processes for new development, reduce red tape, and set clear goals for housing growth and business expansion.

Finally, I will launch an amenities initiative that builds on Pueblo’s strengths, starting with expanding events at the Riverwalk and pursuing opportunities that attract visitors, boost tourism, and create more reasons for families to enjoy our city. By taking immediate, measurable steps in these areas, we will set the tone for a council that listens, acts, and delivers for Pueblo quickly.

Pueblo consistently has higher unemployment rates and lower average wages than other larger Colorado cities. What would you do to change this?

Pueblo has incredible potential, but for too long, we have been overlooked when it comes to good-paying jobs and sustainable growth. My plan is to change that by focusing on smart, strategic economic development that actually works for our community. We can start by expanding development at our airport, one of our most underutilized assets, to attract aviation-related industries, maintenance facilities, and maybe even logistics jobs that pay well and keep money in Pueblo. At the same time, we need to cut red tape and make it easier for new and existing businesses to grow here.

When developers or small business owners want to invest in Pueblo, they should not be met with roadblocks; they should be met with open doors and a city more willing to help. We also must revitalize blighted areas and continue partnerships with PURA and our economic development arms to bring in new housing, mixed-use developments, and commercial spaces that create both jobs and opportunity. Investing in our community amenities is another piece of the puzzle. Those attractions bring in tourism, events, and dollars that circulate through our local economy, creating jobs in hospitality, retail, and entertainment.

Finally, we cannot forget our workforce. We will continue working with CSU-Pueblo, PCC, and trade programs to align training with the jobs we are bringing in, ensuring that Pueblo residents are first in line for Pueblo jobs. If we focus on smart growth, workforce readiness, and strong community partnerships, we can reverse the trend of low wages and high unemployment and build a Pueblo where people want to work, live, and thrive.

Although Pueblo’s housing costs are lower than in the large metropolitan areas to the north, many residents still struggle to make ends meet. What solutions do you have in mind to solve this?

Even though Pueblo’s housing costs are lower than in larger Colorado cities, too many families are still struggling and that tells me we have both a supply problem and a cost-of-living problem. Housing affordability is about both purchase prices and utility costs. Pueblo needs more supply at every level, from affordable rentals to new family homes. I will prioritize development partnerships with partners like PURA, and if possible, our economic development arms, or other community groups, to build affordable homes and revitalize neglected areas of the city.

Expanding our housing supply will relieve pressure on costs, while annexing new neighborhoods helps us grow smartly. On utilities, I have already fought for fairer rates against Black Hills and will keep holding providers accountable. Council must lead in creating a balanced market where housing is accessible and utilities are fair. For the unhoused, I will support programs that connect people to services, prevention, and recovery while also ensuring accountability and public safety so every neighborhood is livable and secure.

There’s been a lot of concern by the public about the cost of the city’s purchase and remodeling of the Professional Bull Riders office building at 101 Riverwalk Place. What is your position on this?

I understand the public’s concern. Any time the city makes a large purchase, especially one involving taxpayer dollars, it deserves full transparency and accountability. I have always believed that every dollar we spend must bring real value back to the community. The purchase of the PBR building needs to make sense not just today, but long-term.

The public deserves clear communication about costs, timelines, and how the space will ultimately serve Pueblo residents. This investment is for the future of Pueblo and strengthens both the city and how we can conduct business and serve the community going forward. It creates a more efficient government, brings better service to citizens, and saves citizens money in the future.

I will continue pushing to ensure projects like this are handled with transparency, proper oversight, and a plan for measurable return on investment. I also support revitalizing our downtown, but it must also be done responsibly, in a way that balances vision with fiscal discipline. Pueblo can grow and invest in itself, but we must do so wisely and always with the taxpayers’ trust in mind first.

What is your perception of the relationship between the council and the mayor, and how should the two bodies work together?

The relationship between City Council and the Mayor should always be based on mutual respect, collaboration, and a shared commitment to serving the people of Pueblo and what is best for the future. While there will naturally be differences in opinion or approach, both bodies are elected to represent the same community, and we accomplish far more when we work together than when we work against each other.

As a councilmember, I have always believed in keeping communication open and professional. The focus should never be on personalities or politics, but on results and making sure our city runs efficiently and effectively for the residents who count on us.

Currently, there is too much discourse, and I hope we can fix this, whatever the outcomes of the election are. Moving forward, I will continue to promote teamwork between the council, the administration, and our community partners. We need to set aside division and focus on common goals like public safety, economic growth, and improving the quality of life. When we lead with common sense, transparency, respect and set the standard for the city, Pueblo wins.

2A: City ot Pueblo Sales and Use Tax Increase for the General Fund: No

Before raising taxes, I believe we need to focus on trying to reduce expenses as much as possible without reducing the quality of services provided and we need to look at finding ways to increase our revenues generated, of which I have several ideas I am trying to work on to help with this.

2B: Extension of the one-half cent sales tax for economic development: Yes

I am in favor of an economic sales tax, but we need to start looking at new ideas of how we can grow with the times. I think how it worked upon its creation fit the era, but I and those who are contracted both agree that now we need to look at more ways to utilize the money to bring more economic development.

2C: Charter Amendment- Change form of government to Council-Manager: No

I do not think we have given this form of government enough time to see if it is better or worse than a city manager. We are in the middle of an elected term, and we have seen some true change under a Mayor. I believe we need a larger sample size before we can make this determination, not seven years.

2D: Charter Amendment: Require binding interest arbitration instead of vote of the people for the other classified employee bargaining unit: Yes

Collective bargaining should be fair, and I support the opportunity to allow collective bargaining for PAGE. Employees who keep the day-to-day city functioning have a right to have their voices heard in their place of work, and I believe that maintaining a respectful relationship between management and laborers is very positive and productive.

2E: Charter Amendment: Municipal Officer Salary Increase: No

I do not think City Council members should be able to vote on their own raises. That is a conflict of interest, and in the current form, no one on City Council can receive a raise unless they are reelected.

2F: Charter Amendment: Making it easier for City Employees to run for Public Office: Yes

I support removing unreasonable barriers for classified city employees who want to run for public office. Civic participation should not be penalized merely because someone works for the city. But we need reasonable safeguards so that conflicts of interest are managed.