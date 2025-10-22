Pueblo 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Colleen Grahek-Clark

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Pueblo City Council. Here's how Council At Large candidate Colleen Grahek-Clark responded, in her own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I am Colleen Grahek-Clark, and I am running for City Council at Large because Pueblo deserves leadership rooted in principle, not politics. I've lived five lifetimes here-across healthcare, design, real estate and community service-and I have seen how smart policy can uplift families and small businesses. I bring emotional intelligence, fiscal stewardship, and a deep love for this city. I am not backed by big money-I'm backed by grit, experience, and a commitment to making Pueblo stronger from the inside out. I believe in fiscal stewardship, merit-based leadership, and growth that honors our values. I would be honored to earn your vote.

What are the three biggest issues facing Pueblo that you want to address, and how do you plan on addressing them?

Lack of well-paying competitive jobs, I would focus on trying to attract competitive wage jobs. by cleaning the blight and restoring blighted buildings to make them serviceable.

I would simultaneously be addressing the second issue facing our city, of crime.

The third issue facing our city is homelessness, which I would address by pushing wraparound services/extended services while addressing affordable housing.

Pueblo consistently has higher unemployment rates and lower average wages than other larger Colorado cities. What would you do to change this?

Work with Community Colleges, Vocational Schools, and CSU to help with skills training and higher education. I would work on zoning and codes within the city to help attract industries and companies, as well as other well-paying jobs and careers.

Although Pueblo’s housing costs are lower than in the large metropolitan areas to the north, many residents still struggle to make ends meet. What solutions do you have in mind to solve this?

Community Land Trust, using the same approach and strategies, like Oakland, California — Oakland California Land Trust. Also, adjust local zoning to allow lower-income neighborhood development. Give incentives to builders to include affordable units in market-rate projects.

There’s been a lot of concern by the public about the cost of the city’s purchase and remodeling of the Professional Bull Riders office building at 101 Riverwalk Place. What is your position on this?

I think it was a fiscally irresponsible move on the part of the city.

What is your perception of the relationship between the council and the mayor, and how should the two bodies work together?

The present relationship is completely dysfunctional. The two city government bodies should, in the interest of our community, remind their selves they are representatives of our community and work for the people of this community. It was the people of this community who voted them into office to act in the best interest of all the community, regardless of their personal political affiliations or personal feelings.

Answer the following questions with either a "Yes" or a "No" as if you were filling out the ballot. You will have the opportunity to elaborate on each answer.

2A: City ot Pueblo Sales and Use Tax Increase for the General Fund: No

Although sales and use tax have not been raised in 50 years, the analysis from January 2025 indicated that 47% of households in Pueblo County face financial hardship, and the estimated rate of poverty for Pueblo is 19.2% and that does not account for the large percentage of Pueblo city residents who are barely above the poverty rate. As well, the city faced a recent rise in property taxes. There is a growing population of retirees who are on a fixed income. An increase of this kind could potentially devastate many members of our community.

2B: Extension of the one-half cent sales tax for economic development: No

Pueblo absolutely needs this tool in our toolbox to be competitive in bringing companies to our city.

2C: Charter Amendment- Change form of government to Council-Manager: No

Pueblo has already experienced the failed leadership of a City Manager, which is exactly why Pueblo voted to change to a mayor form of government.

2D: Charter Amendment: Require binding interest arbitration instead of vote of the people for the other classified employee bargaining unit: No

This, I believe, will keep politics out of the decision-making.

2E: Charter Amendment: Municipal Officer Salary Increase: No

At no time has this City Council displayed actions that would warrant the right to decide on a raise at any time.

2F: Charter Amendment: Making it easier for City Employees to run for Public Office: No

By not allowing employees to run for office while still active at work, we keep politics out of the work environment.