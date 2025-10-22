Pueblo 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Elvis R. Martinez

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Pueblo City Council. Here's how District 1 candidate Elvis R. Martinez responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

Working towards a balanced budget and focusing on lowering the blight in the neighborhoods to improve District 1, and also improving the infrastructure. I have been speaking up for over 7 years at city council, and my heart is to serve the city with transparency.

What are the three biggest issues facing Pueblo that you want to address, and how do you plan on addressing them?

The budget is the biggest issue facing Pueblo, which covers the crime and funding for public safety. I would look into combining some city departments that may include cutting some current jobs and possibly, in the future, requiring most city employees to take unpaid furlough days.

Pueblo consistently has higher unemployment rates and lower average wages than other larger Colorado cities. What would you do to change this?

Pay the people more. That will increase our tax revenue. When people are paid more, they will spend that money.

Although Pueblo’s housing costs are lower than in the large metropolitan areas to the north, many residents still struggle to make ends meet. What solutions do you have in mind to solve this?

I have an idea of a tiny house community similar to a trailer park, but this community would be gated and have security. Also, a homeless shelter for families and those with animals to be put on a 2-year plan to get them back on their feet.

There’s been a lot of concern by the public about the cost of the city’s purchase and remodeling of the Professional Bull Riders office building at 101 Riverwalk Place. What is your position on this?

The worst real estate purchase that the elected officials ever said yes to. It was said that the city doesn't know all the partners that were part of the PBR LLC. A company was set to move in and bring revenue into the city

What is your perception of the relationship between the council and the mayor, and how should the two bodies work together?

The relationship between the two bodies is unprofessional. They don't check their egos at the door to do the business of the city. Egos should be checked at the door, and work together to help all living in Pueblo.

Answer the following questions with either a "Yes" or a "No" as if you were filling out the ballot. You will have the opportunity to elaborate on each answer.

2A: City ot Pueblo Sales and Use Tax Increase for the General Fund: No

Pueblo has a 19.2% poverty level. A tax increase is not needed. We have a spending problem, not a revenue problem.

2B: Extension of the one-half cent sales tax for economic development: No

Time to move on from PEDCO and come into the 21st century.

2C: Charter Amendment- Change form of government to Council-Manager: No

If the system isn't broken, don't fix it.

2D: Charter Amendment: Require binding interest arbitration instead of vote of the people for the other classified employee bargaining unit: Yes

City employees who work around the clock deserve to be paid better.

2E: Charter Amendment: Municipal Officer Salary Increase: No

Not needed at all. They should be paid less.

2F: Charter Amendment: Making it easier for City Employees to run for Public Office: No

If city employees want to run for office, then they should find a different job that would allow them to run for office.