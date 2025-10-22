Pueblo 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Evans Auden Gonzales Garcia

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Pueblo City Council. Here's how candidates responded, in their own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I’m not running to play politics — I’m running to shake things up. I’m a small business owner from the East Side who’s seen how our city forgets the little guys while the big ones get all the breaks. Pueblo needs someone who’s not afraid to speak up, question the system, and fight for real change. I believe in us — in our local businesses, our youth, and our neighborhoods. It’s time we bring heart, honesty, and hustle back to City Hall.

What are the three biggest issues facing Pueblo that you want to address, and how do you plan on addressing them?

1. Misuse of City Funds & Lack of Transparency Too much money goes out, and too little impact comes back to the people. We need an in-house audit of every department that receives city funding — including nonprofits. Every dollar needs to be accounted for and tied to real results. I’ll push for public reporting so residents can actually see where their tax money goes. 2. Neglect of Neighborhoods & Small Businesses Our local businesses and working families are the backbone of Pueblo, yet they’re often overlooked while bigger corporations get special treatment. I plan to create Neighborhood Councils so every district has a voice in city decisions. I’ll fight to redirect incentives and grants toward local entrepreneurs who invest in our community and create real jobs. 3. Homelessness & Community Safety We can’t fix homelessness by just pushing people around — we fix it by addressing root causes. That means investing in mental health outreach, addiction recovery, and transitional housing, while also holding property owners and nonprofits accountable for how they use funding. I’ll work with local organizations to connect people to real resources instead of wasting money on short-term “cleanups.”

Pueblo consistently has higher unemployment rates and lower average wages than other larger Colorado cities. What would you do to change this?

Pueblo’s biggest problem isn’t a lack of talent — it’s a lack of opportunity. We’ve got hard-working people ready to show up every day, but most of the good jobs leave town or go to outside companies. I plan to build Pueblo’s economy from the inside out by investing in local entrepreneurs, trade training for youth, and incentives for small businesses that hire locally. We need to stop begging big corporations to come “save” us and start helping our own people build businesses that keep money in Pueblo. I’ll push for city-backed grants, apprenticeship programs, and partnerships with local schools to prepare our youth for real careers — not just low-wage jobs. When Pueblo supports Pueblo, everyone wins.

Although Pueblo’s housing costs are lower than in the large metropolitan areas to the north, many residents still struggle to make ends meet. What solutions do you have in mind to solve this?

Affordable housing isn’t just about building more homes — it’s about building smarter and making sure Pueblo families can actually afford to live here. Too many investors buy up properties and raise rents while locals struggle. I’ll push for incentives for local ownership, not out-of-state landlords, and work with developers who agree to set aside units for working families and veterans. We also need to tackle the costs that make living hard — high utilities, transportation, and city fees. I’ll support programs that help families fix or maintain their homes, and push for partnerships that turn vacant buildings into affordable housing. Pueblo should grow, but it should grow for us, not at the expense of the people already here.

There’s been a lot of concern by the public about the cost of the city’s purchase and remodeling of the Professional Bull Riders office building at 101 Riverwalk Place. What is your position on this?

When a city spends millions of taxpayer dollars, the public deserves to know why, how, and who benefits. The PBR building deal was pushed through without enough community input or clear explanation on long-term value. I’m not against growth — but I’m against spending big money while neighborhoods are falling apart, streets are crumbling, and families can’t afford rent. I believe in transparency first. Before any purchase like that, there should be a full public breakdown of costs, maintenance, and community benefit. Pueblo’s priorities should be fixing what’s broken and investing where it helps our residents, not just making downtown look good on paper.

What is your perception of the relationship between the council and the mayor, and how should the two bodies work together?

Right now, there’s too much division between the mayor and the council — and Pueblo is the one paying the price. When leaders spend more time arguing than solving problems, nothing gets done. We need to remember we all work for the same people — the community. If elected, I’ll focus on respect, communication, and teamwork. You don’t have to agree with someone to work with them, but you do have to listen. I plan to bring neighborhood voices, small businesses, and everyday residents back into the conversation so decisions aren’t made behind closed doors. Pueblo moves forward when leadership puts ego aside and works together for real results.

Answer the following questions with either a "Yes" or a "No" as if you were filling out the ballot. You will have the opportunity to elaborate on each answer.

2A: City ot Pueblo Sales and Use Tax Increase for the General Fund: No

2B: Extension of the one-half cent sales tax for economic development: Yes

2C: Charter Amendment- Change form of government to Council-Manager: No response

2D: Charter Amendment: Require binding interest arbitration instead of vote of the people for the other classified employee bargaining unit: No response

2E: Charter Amendment: Municipal Officer Salary Increase: No response

2F: Charter Amendment: Making it easier for City Employees to run for Public Office: Yes

