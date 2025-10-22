Pueblo 2025 City Council candidate questionnaire: Joseph Perko

KRCC News sent detailed surveys about some of the most critical issues facing city leaders to the candidates running for Pueblo City Council. Here's how District 3 candidate Joseph Perko responded, in his own words.

What is your elevator pitch for why you are running, and why someone should vote for you?

I see a void of accountable leadership in this country with the courage to stand and speak up against the injustices we are facing at every level of government, and I want to be a community leader in my home district in this way. I will demonstrate my willingness to work with administration and council to see that our budget is fairly balanced and ensure that decisions made by me and other counselors reflect the will of the people, not ourselves. I will work to provide jobs to our local working-class people and that they are protected and lifted up by our unions. Most of all, I wish to be transparent and available to my voters, with open lines of communication and regularly held town halls so that people can address their concerns and ideas with me directly.

What are the three biggest issues facing Pueblo that you want to address, and how do you plan on addressing them?

The first issue that needs to be addressed is the combination of work, education and economics in our town. Seeing what Pueblo has to offer both in terms of education and blue-collar labor, I seek to support the local public schools and to enlarge training programs where students can enter into work immediately after graduation, or receive specialized training at our local colleges, expanding well-paying union protected jobs for productive members of our own unique town, whether they are native to here or not.

I also think that hand in hand with education and working values is that of community protection and child nurturing. I have seen for myself how wonderfully our many Boys and Girls community clubhouses around town care for our youth and give them valuable resources to be cared for and prepared for the future. Funding for these well-established non-profit programs is crucial, and I will never allow it to be reduced, only grown and properly allocated. I hope I can lead by example from this seat and show future generations how to seek the most of themselves.

Now, crime and vagrancy too are more prolific today than in the past; it’s no secret. But education, support, and employment are sustainable solutions to these problems. The men and women of our police force who protect us from traffic violators, petty crimes, and personal emergencies must be supported for the well-being of a healthy community, but held accountable to standards of justice and law. Part-time jobs, transitional housing, and everyday necessities provided to the less fortunate for picking up litter and assisting the city with cleaning up vacant and overgrown areas would both improve the standard of living and property values, making us less susceptible to the undesirable perils of poverty.

Pueblo consistently has higher unemployment rates and lower average wages than other larger Colorado cities. What would you do to change this?

Union-protected labor is vital to our city’s population. It’s who we are. As a counselor, I will fight to bring local union contractors or workers onto our municipal and private projects, giving priority to our own before all others. Not passively creating a few jobs for whoever gets them first, but striving all the time to make Pueblo a place where things happen, where people come to because work is constantly available.

Although Pueblo’s housing costs are lower than in the large metropolitan areas to the north, many residents still struggle to make ends meet. What solutions do you have in mind to solve this?

Our housing costs have been rising for the past few years. Although it's been more slow than in other places, it is still a growing issue. I believe this is due to the over-commodification of the housing market. Too often, housing is purchased by the wealthy as a money-generating asset. While I have no problem with making money through rental properties, it must be regulated to ensure fair living costs for everyday people. In order to avoid a wealth imbalance in our town, the working class needs to be provided with at minimum living wage so that they can afford to buy their own houses, and things like vacancy and absentee landlord taxes need to be imposed so that housing values don't exceed affordable levels.

There’s been a lot of concern by the public about the cost of the city’s purchase and remodeling of the Professional Bull Riders office building at 101 Riverwalk Place. What is your position on this?

I understand the desire to anticipate economic and administrative growth and feel the need to prepare for it, but it seems premature to me to be purchasing two buildings for the city while making large budget cuts to get out of deficit. I feel as though the pragmatic choice would have been to wait until finances further allowed it.

What is your perception of the relationship between the council and the mayor, and how should the two bodies work together?

I am well aware of the current council's conflict with our current mayor. Oftentimes, it seems as though the council feels frustrated by the mayor's authority and disagrees with their decisions. As a regular attendee of city council meetings, I feel as though the current council lacks any ability to compromise and any interest in accepting any opinion but their own. I understand that there will be disagreements, but it seems like this council is never willing to even consider making concessions. This is unacceptable, and future council members need to try harder to see the perspective of others so that a unified compromise can be reached.

Answer the following questions with either a "Yes" or a "No" as if you were filling out the ballot. You will have the opportunity to elaborate on each answer.

2A: City ot Pueblo Sales and Use Tax Increase for the General Fund: Yes

The revenues gained from this tax would give serious gains to our general fund and compensate for any reported shortfalls we may be facing. It can also alleviate some of the burden placed on our citizens by ruling in the percentage of our income received from tourism.

2B: Extension of the one-half cent sales tax for economic development: No

If the sales tax increase were to be passed, it would more than make up for any losses in development expenditures. This, also, with the fact that PEDCO is currently under evaluation from the city council, necessitates holding funding until this process is completed, so that taxpayer money is not spent on economic programs that will no longer be contracted.

2C: Charter Amendment- Change form of government to Council-Manager: No

I believe that the legislative and executive powers should be separated. Just because the current council has difficulty working with the mayor does not mean that the will of the citizens should be overruled. If anyone is unsatisfied with the current executive, they should have the right to choose a new one, rather than being beholden to a select few individuals.

2D: Charter Amendment: Require binding interest arbitration instead of vote of the people for the other classified employee bargaining unit: Yes

This will simplify the process for our city employees.

2E: Charter Amendment: Municipal Officer Salary Increase: No

I do not think it is reasonable for any person, employee, or official to raise their own salary at will. This has too much potential for abuse.

2F: Charter Amendment: Making it easier for City Employees to run for Public Office: Yes

I see no issue with allowing those who are employed by the city to be allowed to contribute in the democratic process of our nation, using their experience and expertise for our collective benefit.